Amitabh Kant Brings Policy Vision to Indian Golf

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 15: When the Professional Golf Tour of India announced Amitabh Kant as its newest Board member, the news was received with enthusiasm across both sporting and corporate circles. As a policymaker who has played a central role in India's economic growth, Kant's move into sports signals the growing recognition of golf's untapped potential in the country.

Kant's influence is expected to go beyond governance. With his experience in building India's global image during the G20 presidency, his association with PGTI could open doors for collaborations with international golf bodies and sponsors. "Sports can be a vehicle for India's soft power. Golf, in particular, allows us to showcase excellence, precision, and resilience on a global scale," he noted in a recent statement.

Alongside him, the presence of Shantanu Narayen, Nikesh Arora, and Pradeep Bakshi on the advisory board adds strategic heft. Each brings international experience and business acumen that can help PGTI grow in both scale and impact.

CEO Amandeep Singh Johl welcomed the additions warmly. He expressed confidence that these leaders would not only strengthen the existing structure but also ensure that Indian golf receives the global recognition it deserves.

The timing is crucial, as Indian golfers have increasingly made their mark on international tours. With structured leadership and corporate mentorship, PGTI aims to nurture a pipeline of players who can consistently perform on the world stage.

This fusion of policy vision, corporate insight, and sporting passion signals a promising decade ahead for Indian golf.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)