Amity International School, Pushp Vihar Student Samaya Chauhan Debuts with Kuchipudi 'Rangapravesham'

New Delhi [India], January 27: Sixteen-year-old Samaya Chauhan, the disciple of the honourable Gurus Padma Bhushan Dr. Raja Reddy and Dr. Radha Reddy, and Kaushalya Reddy, debuted with her highly anticipated Kuchipudi recital, 'Rangapravesham,' at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi. The evening was a spectacular celebration of Indian classical dance, attended by over 600 guests, including dignitaries, art patrons, and prominent members of the dance fraternity.

'Rangapravesham,' which translates to "ascending the stage" in Sanskrit, marks a dancer's transition from rigorous training to a professional career. Samaya's performance was a testament to her unwavering dedication, over ten years of training, and the meticulous guidance of her esteemed mentors. Each moment on stage reflected the discipline, passion, and profound understanding of Kuchipudi imbibed through years of learning.

The segment 'Saanson ki maala pe Simrun Main Pii Ka Naam' skilfully choreographed by Guru Raja Reddy depicting spiritual love was a beautiful rendition of the faith and connection portrayed with grandeur and grace.

The finale featured intricate footwork, graceful movements, and emotive abhinaya (expressions) - hallmarks of the Kuchipudi style. By expertly performing the 'Tarangam', which involved dancing on the rim of a brass plate and coordinating exquisite footwork with complex rhythmic patterns, Samaya's impeccable technique and ability to embody the nuances of storytelling left the audience spellbound. Her performance highlighted her command over rhythm, agility, and expressions, showcasing her transformation from a student to a poised artist.

Samaya's journey has been deeply shaped by her gurus' wisdom and expertise. Padma Bhushan Dr. Raja Reddy and Dr. Radha Reddy, celebrated as torchbearers of Kuchipudi, and Smt. Kaushalya Reddy have nurtured her growth as a performer, instilling a profound appreciation for the art form's heritage. Their mentorship has enabled Samaya to develop not only as a dancer but also as a custodian of Indian classical traditions.

Beyond her artistry, Samaya, a student at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, has demonstrated a commitment to leveraging dance for social impact. Through her initiative, Policy and Leadership Action Network for Youth (PLAN Y), she has reached 28,000 students across seven states in India, advocating mental wellness, bullying prevention, and inclusive policymaking. Her project, 'Dance for Good,' fuses her love for the art form with her passion for social change.

Under this initiative, Samaya has conducted ten dance therapy workshops for survivors of harassment, acid attacks, and individuals battling mental and physical health challenges such as PTSD, Parkinson's disease, and depression. Her efforts have also inspired four major dance associations to adopt therapeutic dance practices, illustrating the healing potential of movement and rhythm.

Speaking about the recital, Samaya shared, "Rangapravesham is a milestone in my journey as a dancer. It is not just a performance but a reflection of my devotion to Kuchipudi and the invaluable lessons imparted by my gurus. Dance has been a source of strength and self-discovery for me, and I hope to continue using it to inspire and empower others."

Her Guru, Smt. Kaushalya Reddy, who has taught hundreds of students, was astonished by Samaya's performance and congratulated her, saying, "Kuchipudi isn't easy to learn or practice. Without a doubt, Samaya is blessed by Lord Nataraja, the Lord of Dance."

The evening concluded with a standing ovation, as attendees celebrated Samaya's graceful debut and her vision of blending tradition with a modern purpose. With her talent and dedication, Samaya Chauhan is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of Indian classical dance.

