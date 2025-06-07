Amity University Chhattisgarh Collaborates with NASA to Launch the State's First AERONET Atmospheric Monitoring Station

PRNewswire

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 7: In a landmark achievement for environmental research and academic collaboration, Amity University Chhattisgarh, Raipur, has become the first academic institution in Chhattisgarh to partner with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), USA, and establish a NASA-AERONET (Aerosol Robotic Network) Atmospheric Monitoring Station on its campus.

This initiative places Amity University Chhattisgarh on the global research map as part of NASA's prestigious AERONET program, which comprises over 600 stations across 80+ countries. This also makes Amity University Chhattisgarh the second Amity campus in India, after Amity University Haryana, Gurugram, to join this elite international network.

Installed at coordinates 21.396°N, 81.891°E at an altitude of 298 meters, the 'Amity_Univ_Raipur' station operates under the latest AERONET Version 3 DS and SDA Version 4.1 protocols. It provides real-time, high-resolution aerosol data critical for climate change research, air quality monitoring, satellite data validation, and environmental policymaking. All data collected is automatically uploaded to NASA's central database and made publicly accessible, contributing to global open-science initiatives.

This development is enabled by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) and the Amity Education Group, reinforcing Amity University Chhattisgarh's commitment to cutting-edge research and international cooperation.

"This collaboration marks a proud moment not just for Amity University Chhattisgarh but for the entire state. This facility will empower students, researchers, and policymakers with accurate data to drive informed decisions on air quality, climate action, and sustainable development," said Prof. (Dr.) Piyush Kant Pandey, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Chhattisgarh, and the local Principal Investigator of the project.

The project is a result of close cooperation between Indian and international scientists. Alongside Prof. Pandey, Prof. Roshan Mathew (Co-Principal Investigator) and Dr. C.S. Devara from Amity University Haryana have played key roles, working with NASA scientists Dr. Brent Holben, AERONET Project Scientist, and Dr. Alexander Smirnov, Lead SDA Scientist.

This initiative reflects the visionary leadership of Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chairman, and Dr. W. Selvamurthy, Chancellor of Amity University Chhattisgarh, whose continued focus on academic excellence and innovation made this partnership possible.

The facility will serve as a live learning and research hub, opening avenues for joint research with national bodies like ISRO, CPCB, IMD, and the Ministry of Environment, while contributing to global climate intelligence.

About Amity University Chhattisgarh

Amity University Chhattisgarh is part of Amity Education Group, India's leading private education group, known for pioneering innovation in higher education. Spread over 50-acres, with 150+ distinguished faculty and scientists, the university provides a range of industry-oriented undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes, equipping students with the knowledge and skills to succeed in the real world.

With a commitment to research, international collaboration, and academic excellence, Amity University Chhattisgarh continues to empower students and scholars to contribute meaningfully to society and science.

