Amity University Maharashtra Celebrates the Remarkable Achievements of the Graduating Class of 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Amity University, Mumbai, held a memorable convocation ceremony for the Class of 2024 on 18 February 2025, celebrating the exceptional achievements of 1,505 graduates, 178 medal winners and 32 PhD recipients. The event, held at Shree Shanmukhananda Hall, marked a significant milestone in the students' academic careers, as they were recognized for their excellence in academics, research, and community service.

* An Inspiring Ceremony Honors Excellence in Academics, Research, and Community Service

The ceremony also included the presentation of prestigious awards, including the Best All-Round Student Trophies and the 34 Gold, 35 Silver, and 15 Bronze medals. The Shri Baljit Shastri Award and Dr. K. Ashok Chauhan Scholarship were also presented, recognizing the hard work and dedication of students who excelled academically and contributed to the community.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome address by Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) A.W. Santhosh Kumar, followed by a speech from the Chancellor Dr. Aseem Chauhan, who highlighted the university's dedication to shaping future leaders who are not only academically proficient but also socially responsible. He also added, "The achievements of our graduates reflect their hard work, determination, and the strong academic foundation they received here at Amity."

The convocation was further distinguished by the conferment of honorary degrees by Chancellor Dr. Aseem Chauhan, and Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) A.W. Santhosh Kumar to three outstanding industry leaders who have made significant contributions in their respective fields:

1. Nand Khemka, Chairman of SUN Group

2. Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte

3. Yann Leroy, Internationally Renowned Architect

Keynote Addresses from Industry LeadersNand Khemka, Chairman of SUN Group, delivered a keynote address that deeply inspired the graduates, urging them to embrace challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering determination. He emphasized the importance of imagination, having a clear purpose in life, and developing resilience in the face of adversity.

Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte, also gave a motivating speech, encouraging students to embrace discomfort, uphold integrity, stay adaptable, and continue learning throughout their careers. He stressed the importance of staying true to one's values while striving for excellence in all pursuits.

Yann Leroy, the internationally renowned architect, delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech that resonated deeply with the students. Drawing from his experience, he spoke about the transformative power of innovation and urged graduates to think creatively and make meaningful contributions to society.

Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) A.W. Santhosh Kumar expressed immense pride in the achievements of the graduates: "It is a day of immense pride and joy for all of us at Amity University, Mumbai. These graduates are not only equipped with the knowledge needed to succeed in their careers but also the passion to make a lasting impact in the world."

The ceremony also celebrated students who have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurial ventures, and volunteer work. These contributions to their holistic development were recognized alongside academic success.

Degrees were conferred across multiple disciplines, with students being awarded top honors in their respective fields. Additionally, students were acknowledged for their significant community engagement and leadership on campus.

The ceremony concluded with the singing of the university anthem, marking the end of an important chapter for the Class of 2024 as they embark on the next phase of their professional and academic journeys.

About Amity University Maharashtra

Amity University Maharashtra is a premier educational institution that strives to provide high-quality education, foster innovation, and shape the leaders of tomorrow. With a strong focus on academic excellence, the university empowers students to become global citizens capable of making meaningful contributions to society.

Amity University Maharashtra continues to build on its reputation as a leader in education, ranking #263 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025 for Southern Asia and placing in the 801-850 band across all Asian universities. The university's Center for Excellence in Astrobiology made history in December 2024 by launching India's first biological payload into space aboard ISRO's PSLV-C60.

