Amity University Rajasthan Hosts International Workshop to Redefine Inclusive Education and Digital Accessibility

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 1: Amity University Rajasthan, in collaboration with Nottingham Trent University (UK), who had funded, and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (Saudi Arabia), has successfully concluded a landmark two-day international workshop titled "Adoption of the Inclusive Education Toolkit to Improve Accessibility in Indian Educational Institutes."

- Collaboration with Nottingham Trent University and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals aims to implement specialized Inclusive Education Toolkits across Indian institutes

- Event brings together global experts to integrate Generative AI and inclusive design into classroom learning for students with disabilities

The workshop, organized by the Amity Cognitive Computing and Brain Informatics Center (ACCBI), served as a strategic platform for academicians, administrators, and accessibility officers across Jaipur to develop institutional action plans. The initiative focused on bridging the gap between standard pedagogy and inclusive learning for students with diverse needs.

The inaugural session featured a distinguished panel of global leaders, including Prof. David Brown (Nottingham Trent University), Prof. Mufti Mahmud (King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals), and Prof. Kanad Ray (Director, ACCBI), alongside Amity University Rajasthan leadership, including Vice Chancellor Prof. Amit Jain, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. G. K. Aseri, and Prof. S. L. Kothari, Vice President, Amity Science, Technology & Innovation Foundation (ASTIF).

Speaking on the institutional impact, Prof. Amit Jain, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Rajasthan, said:

"Creating an inclusive campus goes beyond infrastructure; it requires a fundamental shift in how we design our curriculum and digital resources. This international collaboration ensures our faculty and administrators are equipped with global best practices to make education truly accessible to every student, aligning with India's vision for equitable higher education."

Prof. Kanad Ray, Director, ACCBI, added:

"The goal of this workshop is to move from theory to implementation. By adopting the Inclusive Education Toolkit, we are providing educators with tangible digital tools and AI-driven strategies to eliminate barriers in the learning process."

Throughout the two-day event, participants engaged in hands-on training sessions focused on:

- Inclusive Design Principles: Developing accessible Open Educational Resources (OERs) and MOOCs.

- Generative AI in Education: Leveraging AI to personalize learning for students with disabilities.

- Digital Empowerment: Practical exposure to content creation tools that meet international accessibility standards.

Distinguished speakers, including Mr. Nicholas Shopland (Nottingham Trent University), Prof. Gosia Kwiatkowska (University of East London), Dr. M. Arifur Rahman (Nottingham Trent University), Ms. Farjana Shaikh (TCS), and Dr. Sweta Bhattacharya (VIT) shared insights on innovative classroom engagement and the integration of assistive technologies within the Indian educational ecosystem.

The workshop concluded with the formation of a collaborative network of Jaipur-based institutions committed to upholding high accessibility standards. This initiative positions Amity University Rajasthan at the forefront of the national effort to build a more inclusive and digitally equitable academic landscape.

ABOUT AMITY UNIVERSITY RAJASTHAN

Amity University Rajasthan is a clean, green, picturesque 150-acre campus situated amidst the oldest mountain range, the Aravali, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. courses across various disciplines. Recently, the university was ranked #330 in the prestigious QS Asian University Rankings - Southern Asia 2026 and featured in the 801-1000 band in THE World University Rankings 2026.

Amity University Rajasthan provides students with cutting-edge laboratories for languages, media studies, education, pharmacy, biotechnology, engineering, and scientific research. The university focuses on developing student potential through a blend of academic excellence and real-world exposure, supported by an established alumni network in companies such as Wipro, Thomson Reuters, and the Trident Group.

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