Amnet Digital announces a launch of Swift Insights, an AI-powered analytics platform help businesses make informed decisions

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]/ Austin (Texas) [US]/ Dubai [UAE], January 10: Amnet Digital, a leading Data, Analytics & AI solutions company that is powering businesses and automating operations, today officially launched Swift Insights, an AI-powered analytics platform to accelerate businesses with data-driven insights and make informed decisions through intuitive dashboards.

In today's groundbreaking AI-led innovation era, Swift Insights assists organizations reinvent their business performance with Gen AI and LLMs to uncover new growth opportunities. With Gen AI at its core, Swift Insights expands its AI-powered analytics platform with closed-loop dashboards and advanced reports that solves key business challenges and elevates decision making authority toward customer acquisition to retention and loyalty.

Product Key Features

AI Analytics: Predictive and Prescriptive analytics using AIML algorithms.

Report Management: Single platform for enterprise data discovery and report management.

Decision Making: Make the right decisions at the right time and act fast under dynamic market needs.

Business Insights: AI-powered reports with actionable insights.

Q & A Analytics: LLM powered instant business related answers from the data.

This product launch also expands the offerings with state-of-the-art advanced data security and compliance with greater resilience for business. The platform also enables proactive measures to minimize tech disruptions for scheduled upgrades and patching that means the company will witness less down time.

"As we launch Swift Insights, we are excited to bring a transformative solution to businesses and harness the full power of the organizational data. Our AI-powered analytics platform underscores Amnet Digital's commitment to tech innovation and excellence in the Data, Analytics, & AI space" said, Krishna Reddy, CEO at Amnet Digital.

Swift Insight s drive and measure company success by the real value which is deliver for the clients, partners, communities, and employees.

Visit us at www.swiftinsights.ai.

About Swift Insights

Swift Insights is an AI-powered analytics platform that accelerates and transforms your business data into actionable insights to make informed decisions. * Powered by Amnet Digital.

About Amnet Digital

Amnet Digital is a Data, Analytics & AI solutions company that helps businesses to make data driven decisions and automate IT & business operations. We help customers to realize the higher value of their digital transformation initiatives and drive positive business impact leveraging our Analytics & AI digital accelerators. A winner of the "Telangana State Awards 2023" under Best Services category.

