Analytics Insight Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10: Analytics Insight is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Analytics Insight.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Analytics Insight stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Achieving this recognition is a proud moment for Analytics Insight. It reflects our commitment to a culture of trust, inclusion, and innovation. The satisfaction of our employees with a positive environment is the core purpose of our organization. We strive to create a work environment where individuals can thrive both professionally and personally," said Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO, Analytics Insight, while sharing his excitement on achieving this prestigious certification.

At Analytics Insight, 2025 has been a year of meaningful initiatives to create a healthier and more engaged workforce. The company has prioritized employee well-being and mental health through awareness programs and flexible work options. To encourage holistic growth, initiatives such as physical fitness activities and book-reading sessions have been introduced. Employees were also celebrated through rewards and recognition programs that acknowledged outstanding contributions and achievements. These efforts reflect the commitment to creating a workplace that values health, safety, learning, and continuous growth.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight is an award-winning tech news publication that delivers in-depth insights into major technology trends shaping markets. Founded in 2017, the platform focuses on emerging technologies, offering market analysis that helps decision-makers predict trends, build strategies, and expand into new markets. Using extensive research, historical data, and algorithms, Analytics Insight identifies growth opportunities and competitive landscapes. It empowers organizations to innovate processes, improve products, and adapt to changing market conditions.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

