Anant National University Hosts a Special Author Talk by Berjis Desai on His Latest Book Modi's Mission

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 25: Ahmedabad National University hosted a special author talk by eminent lawyer, writer and columnist Berjis Desai on 24 February 2026 at the university campus. The session centred on his recent book Modi's Mission, offering the audience, comprising Anant students, faculty and leadership, an opportunity to engage with the ideas and narratives explored in the book.

Berjis Desai is a prominent lawyer who holds leadership positions in several leading corporations. A former journalist, he is also an established author and columnist with multiple publications to his credit. His intellectual interests extend to the study of esoteric Zoroastrianism and comparative religion, reflecting a multidisciplinary engagement with culture, philosophy and public thought.

His latest book, Modi's Mission, traces the personal and political journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from his early years in Vadnagar to national leadership. The book examines formative influences that shaped his worldview, socio-economic philosophy and approach to governance, situating his rise within a broader narrative of contemporary India.

At Anant, Mr Desai began the session by sharing the motivations that led him to write the book. He spoke about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi overcame formidable challenges during his journey to becoming the Prime Minister of India, highlighting his discipline and relentless work ethic. Mr Desai also reflected on the intense scrutiny Narendra Modi has faced from sections of the international media since his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, discussing how competing narratives have shaped perceptions of his leadership.

The session proved to be an engaging exchange of ideas centred on leadership, public life and the ideas presented in the book. The interaction offered valuable insights into the intersections of politics, governance and personal conviction.

The talk forms part of Anant's ongoing effort to bring diverse voices from across professional and intellectual domains to campus. By facilitating direct engagement with practitioners, thinkers and authors, Anant seeks to deepen students' understanding of public life, leadership and social change, creating a learning environment that values contextual awareness, dialogue and real-world perspectives alongside formal academic inquiry.

