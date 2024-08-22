Antara AGEasy Celebrates One Year of Advancing Senior Health Solutions

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 22: Antara AGEasy, a pioneering brand dedicated to improving the lives of seniors, is marking its first anniversary on August 21, 2024, coinciding with World Senior Citizen's Day. Launched in 2023, AGEasy has swiftly become a trusted name in providing curated and innovative products to manage chronic health conditions affecting seniors, including joint pain, fall management, and respiratory rehabilitation. In its inaugural year, AGEasy has made significant strides in addressing the pressing health concerns of seniors in India. With a focus on identifying and integrating global best practices, AGEasy has collaborated with several top partner institutions to develop a comprehensive range of products. These have impacted over 60,000 lives over the last year.

Antara AGEasy's product offerings, which launched with knee pain relief and fall prevention devices, have expanded significantly. By March 2025, the brand plans to increase its SKU depth to over 350, incorporating advanced products and solutions for joint pain, fall management, and new senior-first lung health products. Notable innovations include a unique pocket nebulizer for on-the-go relief and kneecaps with cotton interlining for enhanced comfort and a fall detection smartwatch for seniors.

On this momentous occasion, Ishaan Khanna, CEO of Antara Assisted Care Services Limited, said, "We are thrilled to celebrate our first anniversary and World Senior Citizen's Day, recognizing the invaluable contributions of our senior community. Our mission has always been to cater to the specific needs of seniors with thoughtful, user-friendly products and support easy and joyful aging. The positive response from our customers has been overwhelming, and we look forward to continuing our journey with even more impactful solutions."

To commemorate this milestone, AGEasy is hosting a three-day AGEasy Carnival until August 23, offering incredible discounts on its product range on its website. The Carnival will also feature online contests and social media educational content, providing participants a chance to win exciting prizes and learn more about chronic pain management products.

Antara's commitment to its customers is reflected in its approach to customer service, with encouraging consumer endorsements through online reviews and ratings and customer feedback. Antara AGEasy's products can be explored and purchased on their website https://ageasybyantara.com. The products range is also available on market place websites like Amazon.

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of the reputed 40-year-old Max Group. It is an integrated eco-system for senior care, operating two main lines of businesses - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services.

Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In 2024, it will open its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150 with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase.

Antara's Assisted Care Services include 'Care Homes', 'Care at Home' and 'AGEasy by Antara'. This line of business caters to seniors above the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With facilities across Gurgaon, Noida and Bengaluru, the Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provides well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy by Antara is a holistic D2C product and devices platform that helps seniors manage common chronic conditions, along with expert-assisted advice.

Recently, Antara conducted a first-of-its-kind survey 'State of Seniors' to understand the elderly population better with a special focus on their aspirations, preferences, challenges and opinions on today's socio-cultural and economic issues. Conducted in North, South and West regions, it covered ~2,000 middle and upper-class elders aged 55 years and above.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)