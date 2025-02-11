Anushriya Gulati carves global path for Indian women, clinches the RAAT Thailand Rally Championship 2024 (Women's) Title

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 11: Anushriya Gulati, India's woman track star, collects the well-deserved title for the RAAT Thailand Rally Championship (Women's) 2024 at Bangkok today, honoured by the King of Thailand. India's track queen along with seasoned co-driver Karan Aukta from Himachal, dominated the track where she raced against 6 countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, India, Singapore, across 4 rounds coming out on top in each one to bag the title. Anushriya's win at RAAT paves the path for Indian women in motorsports as she burns India's name onto the global track. Anushriya Gulati has secured first position at the RAAT Thailand Rally Championship (Women's) 2024 after 4 rounds of intense competition against 6 competitor countries.

Anushriya has previously had a stellar track record on the global stage. She bagged the win for the McLaren drive in the United Kingdom GT CUP and also was the only Indian woman to qualify for the Formula Women Championship back in 2022. In 2023, she won the Indian National Rally Championship 2023 (INRC), winning the individual chapters across Coorg, Itanagar, Bengauru, and Coimbatore, once again alongside co-driver Karan Aukta. Gulati was also the winner of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship for the Women and Rookie categories.

Her love for riding the Harley Davidson drove her name into the India Book of Records in 2023, for riding from the lowest point of India - Kuttanad, Kerala (-7ft Below Sea Level) to the Highest motorable Road in the World - Umling La Pass, Leh (19024+ ft above Sea Level). Further, she set the endurance test record in 2022 for covering 3141 kms in 24-hours, and was graced with the award for "Powerful Girls" in Motorsports by Honorable Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Amongst her other achievements Gulati remains a certified coach at the Harley Davidson Riding Academy having been the youngest female coach.

Commenting on her recent win, Anushriya said, "I've dedicated myself to excellence throughout my journey in the world of motorsports, exploring new domains and honing my skills even further. I hope to play my part in helping more women dream of a life filled with adventure and exploration in their pursuits, whether in motorsports or otherwise."

Anushriya, born into an educationist family, sparked a passion for learning and growth at a young age. This furthered her acumen in sports leading her to become the captain of the under 16 girls basketball team for the State of Uttarakhand. She also began practicing shooting from the age of 10 leading her to equal the Junior National Mavlankar record and break the Senior National Mavlankar record in .22 Sports Pistol. Her love for motorcycles deepened and at a quick pace she went on to earn recognition for her pursuits. Gulati was the first and youngest woman to ride a Harley-Davidson from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to spread the message of "Save the Girl Child" and successfully completed Harley's 'Big 5' Challenge for 5 consecutive years. She's undertaken the Golden Quadrilateral ride sending the message that India is a safe place for women who ride. India's track queen has been the guardian of the baton for the Women Riders World Relay (WRWR), the largest motorbike relay consisting of 100 member nations, earning the women of Indian motorsports recognition internationally.

Anushriya's win at the RAAT Thailand Rally Championship (Women's) 2024 further solidifies the aspirations of the Indian women in motorsports to achieve greater heights, taking India's story to the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)