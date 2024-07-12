Applications for IBSAT 2024 for MBA/PGPM Program in ICFAI Business School are now open

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12: Applications are now open for IBSAT 2024, the proctored, online aptitude test conducted by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, scheduled for December 28-29, 2024. This examination offers aspiring students the chance to secure admission into renowned MBA, PGPM, and PhD programs across the nine distinguished ICFAI Business School (IBS) campuses.

Exam details

IBSAT which is among top MBA Entrance Exams in India, is a remote proctored computer-based test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice questions designed to assess an applicant's abilities in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary, analytical reasoning, and reading comprehension. The test duration is 2 hours, and it comprises 140 questions divided into four sections: Verbal Ability (50 questions), Reading Comprehension (30 questions), c (30 questions), and Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation (30 questions). This test is not having any negative marking.

Programs and campuses

Scores from IBSAT 2024 are accepted, alternatively valid scores from 2022 onwards of CAT, NMAT by GMAC™, XAT, or GMAT™ are also accepted for admission to MBA programs at IBS Hyderabad, IBS Bangalore, IBS Dehradun, and IBS Jaipur, as well as PGPM programs at IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai, and IBS Pune.

Selection process

Eligible candidates will be called to participate in the selection process at IBS Hyderabad in February/March 2025. This process includes a Micro-Presentation and a Personal Interview. The final selection is based on the candidate's performance in these areas along with their past academic record (Class X, XII, and Graduation).

Important dates

Application Period: July 1, 2024 - 3rd week of December 2024

Test Dates: December 28-29, 2024

Result Announcement: January 1st week, 2025

Selection Briefings: January 2nd week, 2025

Selection Process: February/March 2025 (Micro Presentation & Personal Interview)

Scholarships

ICFAI Business School (IBS) one of the top Management colleges of India, offers scholarships worth INR 10 crore to top performers only in IBSAT 2024 test which is scheduled to be conducted on December 28-29, 2024. The top 500 scorers in IBSAT 2024 will receive Rs 2 lakh each, adjusted against the first and second installments of the program fee. These scholarships are available for wards of IBS alumni, physically challenged candidates, and wards of Defence personnel (Army, Air Force, Navy, and Paramilitary Forces).

How to apply for IBSAT 2024

Applicants for IBSAT 2024 need to visit the application portal, fill out the form, enter personal and contact details, submit the form, proceed to the payment page, and pay the fee of Rs 1800. Upon successful payment, applicants will receive a confirmation email/SMS and the IBSAT Bulletin within one week.

For more information and to apply, visit the registration page link:

https://bit.ly/3xWtSar

ICFAI Business School (IBS), with over 25 years of excellence, provides the industry's best management career opportunities. In 2024, 95% of students from all campuses have been placed so far, with the highest CTC reaching 36.76 LPA. IBS networks with 750+ companies across India, primarily from the banking, financial, consulting, IT services, and manufacturing sectors. With 70,000 alumni placed across these sectors, 10% of them are working in global positions.

For More Information, Please contact the respective information offices in your city using the link https://ibsindia.org/contact-us/, or reach directly on Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77.

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

