AppSquadz Has Officially Joined the IndiaAI Mission--Driving the Cloud-Driven AI Revolution

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 21: AppSquadz, a globally recognised digital transformation company in consortium with Vensysco, is proud to announce its official empanelment with IndiaAI, a government-backed initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) dedicated to accelerating AI innovation and cloud adoption across India. This milestone recognises AppSquadz's expertise in delivering AI-powered cloud solutions such as cloud migration and cloud adoption that drive digital transformation across industries.

Founded by Chandrakant Agrawal and Priyanka Agrawal, the company began its journey in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. From humble beginnings in his hometown of Mathura, to turning his passion for technology into a successful business, Chandrakant's story is an ideal example of hard work and dedication. With Priyanka's support, the duo built AppSquadz into a trusted name in digital transformation, showcasing resilience, innovation, and determination. Their relentless dedication and innovative approach have propelled the company to become integral to the IndiaAI mission. Their journey has led to AppSquadz becoming one of the key partners of the IndiaAI Mission, contributing to the initiative's goal of driving AI innovation and shaping India's future.

"Being empanelled by IndiaAI is a proud moment for us. It validates our commitment to leveraging AI and cloud technology to create real-world solutions that empower businesses and improve lives," said Chandrakant Agrawal, Co-Founder & CEO of AppSquadz. "Our journey from Mathura to becoming a trusted name in digital transformation reflects our belief that technology can bridge gaps and drive progress, and we are excited to contribute to India's AI-driven future."

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AppSquadz offers a comprehensive suite of advanced IT services, combining expertise in cloud strategy consulting, AI-powered technologies, cloud operations, managed cloud services, cloud infrastructure implementation, cloud security, cloud migration, and AWS Elemental services. These capabilities position AppSquadz to actively support the IndiaAI Mission, contributing to the development of a robust, AI-driven ecosystem in India. Being one of the key partners of IndiaAI, the company's scalable AI solutions will contribute to sectors such as healthcare, education, and finance, aligning with the government's vision of positioning India as a global leader in AI research and application.

While talking about IndiaAI Mission, Pankaj Gupta, Leader - Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia said, "We're excited to collaborate with AppSquadz, an empanelled vendor for the India AI initiative. AWS is committed to empowering India's AI revolution by providing robust solutions like model building and preparation using Amazon Sagemaker, AWS Glue for data preparation, Amazon Bedrock, where developers can efficiently train, customize, and deploy LLMs, and model monitoring for performance tracking. Serverless deployment with AWS Lambda further reduces operational expenses by eliminating the need to maintain dedicated servers. By leveraging AWS-designed silicon such as AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia, India AI can reduce dependency on expensive GPUs, significantly lowering TCO for building SLM/LLM."

AppSquadz, in consortium with Vensysco will collaborate with government entities, enterprises, and startups, playing a pivotal role in developing innovative AI models and applications that address real-world challenges. The company is dedicated to aligning its solutions with IndiaAI's goals of driving innovation, ensuring data privacy, and fostering inclusivity in AI adoption.

Together, AppSquadz and IndiaAI are laying the foundation for a smarter, cloud-powered future where AI transforms industries, empowers communities, and positions India as a global technology leader.

About AppSquadz

AppSquadz is a globally recognised digital transformation company specialising in AI-driven technologies, cloud computing, DevOps, and big data solutions. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, the company delivers scalable and innovative solutions tailored to industry-specific challenges. Founded by Chandrakant Agrawal and Priyanka Agrawal in Noida, with roots in Mathura, India, AppSquadz has grown from a local startup into a trusted name in the global tech industry. With a mission to empower businesses through advanced technology, the company is dedicated to driving digital transformation, fostering AI adoption, and contributing to India's vision of becoming a global AI leader.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)