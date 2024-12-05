Arkade Developers Limited to Showcase its State-Of-The-Art, Luxury Projects in Singapore

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Listed entity, Arkade Developers, a leading real estate developer with over 38 years of experience, will be participating in the Indian Property Investment Festival in Singapore, on December 7th and 8th, 2024 at Marina Bay Convention Centre in Singapore. The brand will feature their 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK luxurious homes for NRI home buyers.

* Arkade Developers is participating in the Indian Property Investment Festival (IPIF) in Singapore

* Celebrating 38 years of legacy in the real estate business

* The NRI Homebuyers will get an opportunity to invest in luxury homes across Mumbai's Eastern and Western suburbs, with flexible payment plans, air-conditioned homes and modular kitchens.

Arkade Developers, incepted in 1986, the company, has developed over 5M+ sq. ft. and has 2.5M+ sq. ft. under development. The brand has over 29 completed projects across Mumbai in key locations like Carmichael Road, Kanjurmarg, Vile Parle, Malad, Goregaon, Borivali, and Kandivali, to name a few. At Arkade Developers, the brand believes in building more than just homes; they build communities. The brand's commitment to quality and sustainability has positively impacted the lives of over 5,000 families.

Known for its timely possession, at the IPIF, Arkade Developers will showcase its latest projects, including Ready to Move projects, such as Arkade Aspire (Goregoan) & Arkade Crown (Borivali), and nearing possession -- Arkade Aura (Santacruz). Arkade Developers will also showcase recently launched and under construction projects like Arkade Rare (Bhandup), Arkade Nest (Mulund), Arkade Pearl (Vile Parle), Arkade Views and Vistas (Goregoan) and Arkade Eden (Malad). These projects offer a range of luxurious amenities, such as a Hydro-therapy gym, community living, vehicular free amenities deck and many more at prime locations in Mumbai.

Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade Developers, said, "We're excited to participate in the IPIF and connect with the NRI community in Singapore. Our focus on family-centric living and commitment to quality has made us a trusted name in the Indian real estate market. We believe that NRI investors can benefit from the growing Indian economy and the potential for significant returns on their investments in Mumbai's real estate market."

Arpit Jain, Director of Arkade Developers, added, "India's stable economy and numerous development initiatives present a golden opportunity for NRI investors. We're committed to providing flexible payment plans and exclusive offers to our NRI customers. We invite NRIs to explore the exciting opportunities in Mumbai's real estate market."

With a focus on expansion in the Eastern and Western suburbs of Mumbai, Arkade Developers is pursuing NRI investors to drive growth in the Indian real estate market.

About Arkade Developers Limited (NSE: ARKADE) (BSE: ARKADE) (BOM: 544261)

Arkade Developers, a premier real estate developer with a rich legacy of over 38 years, is celebrated for creating opulent residential properties. For Arkade Developers, constructing quality homes is driven by passion rather than just a profession. This philosophy has been guided by CMD, Amit Jain, leading Arkade Developers to become one of Mumbai's most esteemed real estate firms. Under his leadership, Arkade Developers has significantly impacted the city, consistently showcasing excellence. Committed to the 'Family First' principle, Arkade Developers upholds core values of Trust, Transparency, Commitment and Happiness. Every property carrying the Arkade name represents the pinnacle of quality, consistently surpassing customer expectations.

