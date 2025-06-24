Arnifi Ignites Entrepreneurial Ambitions in Mumbai with Roadmap to Dubai Success

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: Arnifi, a digital-first corporate services provider, continues its mission of simplifying global business expansion for Indian entrepreneurs. On June 13 and 14, 2025, Arnifi successfully hosted its third Dubai Investment Roadshow of the year in Mumbai, following impactful editions in Bengaluru and Chandigarh. The event aimed to provide aspiring founders and established investors with the insights, tools, and support they need to explore business opportunities in Dubai.

Mumbai Takes the Spotlight

Mumbai, India's financial hub, was a natural choice for the next leg of Arnifi's roadshow. With a vibrant entrepreneurial community and a growing appetite for international expansion, the city welcomed Arnifi's initiative with enthusiasm. More than 100 founders and investors attended the two-day event, which also drew significant digital engagement with over 20,000 impressions across media platforms.

Supported by knowledge partner Kamdar Desai & Patel LLP and banking partner Standard Chartered, the event opened the door for deeper conversations about global entrepreneurship and cross-border expansion.

Demystifying Dubai Business Setup

The core of the event focused on guiding attendees through the process of establishing a business in Dubai. Arnifi's expert panel covered everything from selecting the right jurisdiction and legal structure to obtaining trade licenses, bank account setup, and regulatory compliance.

Each session featured real-world case studies, helping the audience relate to practical challenges and solutions. Interactive Q & A segments allowed participants to dive deeper into their specific business needs and receive expert advice on the spot.

Personalized 1-on-1 Consultations

One of the most appreciated elements of the event was the opportunity for attendees to engage in one-on-one consultations with Arnifi's specialists. These tailored sessions provided detailed answers on topics like document preparation, licensing timelines, visa options, and cost planning.

Many entrepreneurs, especially those without prior international experience, found these sessions extremely valuable in removing the uncertainties around global expansion.

What Sets Arnifi Apart

With over 250 businesses successfully launched in the last two years, Arnifi has built a reputation as a trusted partner for company formation and growth across seven key markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, USA, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Arnifi's success is rooted in a few core principles: a fully digital, streamlined process that simplifies every step; an AI-powered dashboard that gives clients visibility into progress and deadlines; transparent pricing with no hidden charges; a strong compliance-first approach; and complete end-to-end support from setup to visa and banking.

As one participant shared, "Arnifi didn't just explain the business setup process, they made it feel possible. Their honest guidance, efficient tools, and real support gave me the clarity and confidence to move forward."

What's Next

Encouraged by the overwhelming response in Mumbai, Arnifi plans to take its Dubai Investment Roadshow to other Indian cities in the months ahead. The company remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs with the insights and assistance they need to confidently enter the Dubai market and succeed internationally.

Get Started

Whether you're a first-time founder or an experienced investor looking to expand, Arnifi is here to make your journey to Dubai simple, secure, and successful.

Visit www.arnifi.com to connect with our experts and schedule your free consultation. Your global journey begins here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)