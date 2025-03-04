Arthritis to Action: Preventive Measures and Innovations in Knee Replacement Surgery

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Arthritis is a condition that many people face as they age, often bringing with it pain, stiffness, and difficulty in moving. For some, it might just be a dull ache in the knees when climbing stairs, while for others, it can mean struggling to walk or even stand. The knees, which bear much of our body's weight, are particularly vulnerable to the effects of arthritis. While knee replacement surgery has become a lifeline for many, there are ways to prevent arthritis from worsening and exciting new medical advances that make surgeries safer and more effective.

Arthritis, especially the type called osteoarthritis, is caused by wear and tear in the joints. Over time, the smooth cushion of cartilage that helps our knees move easily starts to break down. This can lead to bones rubbing directly against each other, causing pain, swelling, and stiffness. Some people are more prone to this condition because of their genes, age, or past injuries. However, lifestyle choices also play a big role. Carrying too much weight, for example, puts extra pressure on the knees and can speed up the damage.

To keep your knees healthy, it's important to stay active. Gentle exercises like walking, swimming, or yoga can help keep the muscles around your knees strong, which reduces the strain on the joints. Eating a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight also go a long way in protecting your knees. Every extra kilogram of weight you carry adds four kilograms of pressure on your knees, so even losing a small amount can make a big difference.

But what if the damage has already been done? For many people with severe arthritis, knee replacement surgery becomes the best option. In the past, this surgery was often seen as a last resort, but today it's a much more common and safe procedure. Innovations in medical technology have made it possible for patients to recover faster and return to their normal lives with less pain and discomfort.

Dr. Harpreet Singh, an orthopedic surgeon, says, "Arthritis affects people across all ages, not just the elderly, and it can have a profound impact on daily life. By focusing on prevention, early intervention, and modern surgical innovations, we empower patients to regain mobility and live pain-free. Robotic-assisted and minimally invasive techniques are transforming knee replacement surgeries, ensuring quicker recovery times, less pain, and a better overall experience for patients."

One of the most exciting advances is robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery. In this technique, robots help the surgeon perform the procedure with incredible precision. This means the new knee joint fits better and lasts longer. Another improvement is the use of advanced materials for the artificial knee joints. These new materials are designed to mimic the natural movement of the knee and are much more durable than older models.

Even the way surgeries are performed has changed. Today, many knee replacement procedures use minimally invasive techniques. This means smaller cuts are made, which leads to less pain, less scarring, and a quicker recovery. In some cases, patients can even start walking the same day as their surgery.

After the surgery, rehabilitation plays a key role in getting back to normal life. Physiotherapy helps strengthen the muscles and improves flexibility. New technologies, are making it easier for patients to recover faster and stay motivated.

The best thing you can do is take care of your knees. Stay active, eat well, and pay attention to any signs of pain or stiffness. If arthritis does strike, know that you're not alone and that modern treatment offers many ways to help you stay mobile and pain-free. From preventive care to life-changing cutting-edge surgeries, there's hope for everyone to keep moving forward.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)