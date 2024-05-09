Arvind Kathpalia, former Kotak Mahindra Bank Chief Risk Officer, joins slice as Chief Risk Advisor Amid Merger with NESFB

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9: slice, India's foremost consumer payments and lending company, is proud to announce the appointment of Arvind Kathpalia as their Chief Risk Advisor. With a career spanning more than three decades in financial services, Kathpalia brings a wealth of experience and expertise to drive forward the company's commitment to unparalleled financial integrity and risk management, amid its ongoing merger with North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB).

In his new capacity, Kathpalia will play a pivotal role beyond traditional risk advisory. He will be instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of the newly formed banking entity by fortifying and implementing slice's in-house underwriting tools and robust risk framework as it merges with NESFB. Emphasizing good governance practices and recognizing risk as a cornerstone function in building a new-age bank, Kathpalia's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring seamless integration and sustained growth of the merged entity.

Previously, Kathpalia served as President and Group Chief Risk Officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing the bank's performance and building a robust risk management function. He was instrumental in developing frameworks for identifying, assessing, mitigating, and monitoring Credit, Market, Operational, and Liquidity, amongst other risks across the Kotak Group. He was also a key member of the bank's Executive Board, overseeing its growth initiatives and driving integrated risk management across the group. His vast experience includes leadership positions at ANZ Grindlays and Standard Chartered Bank, where he honed his skills in consumer banking, strategic planning, operations, technology, and finance. He is known for his contributions to future-proofing financial institutions and navigating them through periods of economic uncertainty.

A university rank holder in B.A. (Hons) - Economics from Delhi University and an MBA graduate from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, Kathpalia brings a unique blend of academic excellence and practical experience to his advisory role at slice.

Commenting on his new role, Arvind Kathpalia expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It is quite inspiring to witness the dynamic transformation in India's financial ecosystem, driven by innovative companies that are not merely altering but revolutionizing the landscape. slice is a quintessential example of such innovation, and I'm excited to join the team. I look forward to lending my expertise to further enhance the already robust risk management systems in place at the company."

Rajan Bajaj, Founder-CEO of slice, said, "At slice, we've always built for the present and now we are looking at strengthening our future. We are delighted to have Arvind Kathpalia on board as a key advisor. Kathpalia's industry expertise will not only guide slice to scale its existing risk management but also prove beneficial for the new banking entity. We look forward to creating the best and most efficient risk management system in India under his guidance and direction."

slice (Garagepreneurs Internet Private Limited) recently received approval from the Competition Commission of India for its merger with NESFB.

About slice

About slice : slice, feel easy with money.

slice is India's leading consumer payments and credit company focused on providing financial services to Indians. Trusted by more than 18 million Indians, slice is a market leader in this rapidly growing segment. The company aims to build a smart, innovative, and transparent financial platform that is loved by its consumers. slice app brings a fast and simple way to make payments and access credit through its cornerstone products: slice account and slice borrow. slice's purpose is to advance the way money works for the world, with a major focus on providing the best consumer experience.

