Aryabag Cultural Family WhatsApp Group Celebrates Success with Annual Diwali Issue - World News Network

New Delhi [India], May 14: In the vibrant landscape of digital communities, the Aryabag Cultural Family WhatsApp group shines as a beacon of camaraderie and enlightenment. Founded by the esteemed Kalyan Taware, a distinguished figure in Pune's business circles, this group has evolved into a dynamic community where individuals from diverse backgrounds converge to exchange ideas and celebrate their heritage.

Comprising administrative officials, writers, poets, doctors, engineers, educators, athletes, actors, and more, the Aryabag Cultural Family WhatsApp group embodies inclusivity and mutual respect. Within its virtual confines, members find solace in the familial bond they share and the fertile ground it provides for intellectual growth.

Recently, the group embarked on a groundbreaking venture: the publication of an annual Diwali issue, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Driven by a collective passion for literature and cultural preservation, members assumed various roles, from editing to distribution, to ensure the success of this endeavor.

The debut Diwali issue, unveiled in January 2023, earned widespread acclaim for its informative articles and insightful commentary. Building on this triumph, the group released its second Diwali issue in November of the same year, featuring contributions from luminaries such as Dr Nitin Kareer, Dr Mohan Agashe, Dr Anand Nadkarni, and Justice Mridula Bhatkar.

Notable highlights of the issue included personal anecdotes and reflections from Aryabag community members, as well as contributions from distinguished figures in law enforcement, public administration, healthcare, and academia. The diverse perspectives showcased underscored the group's commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and cultural exchange.

The publication of the Diwali issue received widespread acclaim, resonating with audiences both within Maharashtra and among Marathi language enthusiasts worldwide. Online book selling portals reported a surge in demand for the issue, a testament to its broad appeal and relevance.

Looking ahead, the Aryabag Cultural Family WhatsApp group is eagerly anticipating the release of its next Diwali issue, with preparations underway since March. With renewed enthusiasm and dedication, the group aims to uphold its tradition of delivering engaging and thought-provoking content to its readers.

As the group sets its sights on the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to promote Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage and foster meaningful connections within the global Marathi community.

Key Contributors and Members of the Aryabag Cultural Family:

Founder: Kalyan Taware

Chief Guests:

Gauri Sawant (Senior Social Worker)

Alok Rajwade (Renowned Actor and Director)

Chief Editor, Aryabag Diwali Issue 2023:

Vishwas Kanekar

Editorial Board Members:

Dr Nandita Date

Asmita Chitale

Ranjana Baji

Dr Revati Sant

Paresh Jayshree Manohar

Additional Esteemed Members:

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, IPS (Additional Director General of Police, Railway and Road Safety, Telangana State)

Gyaneshwar Mule, IFS (Former Ambassador, Former Member of National Human Rights Commission)

Shekhar Gaikwad, IAS (Former Sugar Commissioner, Maharashtra State)

"Aryabag Cultural Family" is a family of Kalyan Taware, who has friends from all over the world. Many members of this family are well-known, but they are very distant from fame, yet their work is extraordinary. It is necessary to recognize them worldwide. Therefore, the effort made through the Aryabag Diwali issue is highly commendable. This effort is made with determination, without any economic backing from any professional experience or advertisements. Some big goals are pursued with determination, but it is through them that the world moves, and their fame is certain from this effort."

Mitesh Ghatte

Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic)

Mumbai.

