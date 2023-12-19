Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd. Redefines Real Estate Consultancy in Gurgaon

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 19: Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd., a trailblazer in the Indian real estate industry since 2014, is making waves with its customer-first approach, setting new benchmarks in real estate consultancy in Gurgaon. The firm offers some of the best-located projects by reputed real estate developers in Gurgaon in areas such as Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and New Gurugram.

"Aryan Realty is dedicated to providing unparalleled customer experiences, from pre-sale guidance to post-sale services. We are committed to the fulfilment of promises, the use of advanced technologies for quick response, and personalized services to provide our customers with the best in the industry. Our personalized portfolio management, market research, and excellent post-sales services have been the main factors for our rapid rise in Gurgaon's landscape," says Surender Kaushik, Managing Director and Founder, Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd.

The company's vision revolves around trust, expertise, competitive pricing, portfolio investment, pre-leased properties, dedicated customer support, and 0% home loan fees. Aryan Realty is also aggressively expanding its services in realty hotspots in India and abroad, including Dubai.

A Remarkable Journey

Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd. stands as an emblem of innovation in India's real estate realm, commencing its impactful journey in 2014. Starting with a core team of five, the company swiftly burgeoned to over 20 members in Bhiwadi, Nimrana, and Dharuhera, fostering relationships with 200+ satisfied clients within a year. Expanding its footprint in 2017 to Gurgaon, the subsequent five years witnessed exponential growth, boasting a dedicated team of 50+ and an impressive clientele exceeding 3000, while garnering accolades totaling over 200 awards.

Now, as the company charts its course into 2023-2024, Aryan Realty Infratech sets its sights beyond the borders of Gurugram and India, propelled by a team of 75+ and a client base of 3500+, continuing its legacy of remarkable expansion and service excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)