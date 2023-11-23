AS-IT-IS Nutrition Signs Up Ravindra Jadeja, Indian Cricket Sensation, As Its Brand Ambassador

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 23: AS-IT-IS Nutrition, a trusted leader in the fitness and sports nutrition sector, takes great pride in welcoming Ravindra Jadeja, the celebrated Indian cricketer, to their distinguished brand ambassador lineup.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AS-IT-IS Nutrition stands out for its commitment to delivering nutritional products in their most natural form, without any added fillers or additives. With a focus on authenticity, the brand offers supplements, including protein, mass gainer, vitamins, pre-workouts, superfoods, electrolytes, and amino acids, designed to suit the dietary choices and fitness goals of consumers. With a strong emphasis on consumer satisfaction and affordability, AS-IT-IS Nutrition is a go-to brand for those seeking trustworthy and accessible sports nutrition supplements. AS-IT-IS Nutrition works closely with 100+ national athletes, reinforcing their dedication to providing products that are trusted and endorsed by those at the top of their game.

Ravindra Jadeja enthusiastically expressed his thoughts on the collaboration, highlighting, "This partnership is an extension of my dedication to advocating a healthy and active lifestyle. I've always recognized that optimal performance both on and off the cricket pitch relies significantly on proper nutrition. I'm thrilled to be affiliated with AS-IT-IS Nutrition, a brand devoted to providing individuals with the finest sports nutrition options."

Arvind Jain, the Co-Founder of AS-IT-IS Nutrition, offered his thoughts on the partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, stating, "Ravindra Jadeja truly encapsulates the essence of our brand. His unwavering pursuit of excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering authentic and unadulterated nutrition. Jadeja serves as a true role model for fitness enthusiasts, inspiring with his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to cricket stardom. Our belief is that the partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and AS-IT-IS Nutrition will work as a catalyst for change, encouraging individuals from diverse backgrounds to prioritize their health and well-being."

Himmath Jain, the Co-Founder of AS-IT-IS Nutrition, expressed his perspective on the collaboration, saying, "A shared dedication to excellence unites this partnership, whether in delivering excellent nutrition products or consistently reaching peak performance in cricket. AS-IT-IS Nutrition and the cricket legend join forces to promote shared values, encourage people to optimal performance, and empower them with the right nutrition. Through this collaboration, AS-IT-IS Nutrition aims to promote a lifestyle that strongly aligns with our shared values, not just endorsing products."

Pavan Jain, the Director of AS-IT-IS Nutrition, conveyed his viewpoint, saying, "We are thrilled to announce the collaboration of AS-IT-IS Nutrition with Ravindra Jadeja. We believe that this collaboration will further enhance our brand visibility and reach among cricket enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts alike. Jadeja's commitment to his sport and his focus on fitness are in line with our mission to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle. We are excited to work closely with Ravindra Jadeja and use his platform to encourage and assist people on their fitness journeys."

AS-IT-IS Nutrition, a prominent figure in the health and fitness industry, is acclaimed for delivering high-quality nutrition supplements. The company focuses on providing natural Whey protein to athletes and fitness enthusiasts, catering to those dedicated to their gym routines. It holds the prestigious position as the No. 1 Whey protein, a distinction acknowledged by Amazon and Flipkart. With a proven history of collaborating with over 100 national-level athletes, AS-IT-IS is widely recognized as a leading provider of exceptional fitness supplements for the body.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)