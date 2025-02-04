Ashiyana: A Skybound Sanctuary by Krish Kothari

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], February 4: Perched high above Mumbai's bustling streets, overlooking the serene waters of the Arabian Sea, Ashiyana redefines luxury living. Designed by KKD Studio, this penthouse on Nepean Sea Road, sprawling across 20,000 sq. ft., embodies the essence of a "villa in the sky," seamlessly blending the vibrancy of the outdoors with an intimate, personal sanctuary. A project deeply inspired by both its discerning clients and its breathtaking surroundings, Ashiyana is an architectural masterpiece that brings together grandeur and minimalism in perfect harmony.

With the city's skyline as its canvas, Ashiyana is more than just a residence--it's a retreat suspended in the sky, where the vast openness of the sea and the curated elegance of the interiors coexist effortlessly. The penthouse stands as a testament to meticulous craftsmanship, architectural finesse, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence.

In most high-end residences, achieving a balance between grandeur and minimalism is a delicate task. In Krish Kothari case, however, the approach was different--instead of choosing one over the other, he seamlessly integrated both philosophies. This equilibrium was achieved through a thoughtful curation of materials and a restrained yet luxurious palette.

One of the most defining elements of Ashiyana is its smoked mirror ceiling in the living room. With a rare 13-foot ceiling height, a true luxury in Mumbai, this reflective feature not only enhances the perception of space but also establishes a captivating dialogue with the external environment. In Krish Kothari case, the ceiling was not just a design element but an artistic tool, subtly reflecting the waves of the sea and creating an ever-changing visual experience that transforms throughout the day.

Luxury is often defined by the finer details, and in Ashiyana, these details speak volumes. From Axor and Hansgrohe fittings to a meticulous selection of materials, every choice was made with precision. In Krish Kothari case, innovation wasn't an afterthought but a core principle, ensuring that functionality and aesthetics worked hand in hand to elevate the living experience.

Ashiyana's journey from concept to completion spanned 290 days--an intense, detail-driven process that required collaboration across multiple disciplines. Given the penthouse's location in an older building, structural and technical challenges were inevitable. A meticulous audit conducted by structural engineers and MEP teams paved the way for seamless execution. Every inch of the space was sculpted with precision, from its architectural foundation to its intricate interior detailing.

KKD Studio's signature approach--an amalgamation of intuitive design, advanced technology, and seamless project management--ensured that the execution met the vision with absolute fidelity. The result is a home that is not only aesthetically breathtaking but also functionally impeccable.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)