Asia Leadership Awards: A Grand Celebration in Bangkok

PNN Bangkok [Thailand], July 30: 4th Edition of the Asia Leadership Awards was held on July 26th, 2024, at the prestigious Pullman G Hotel Bangkok. This event marked one of the largest gatherings of prominent leaders in Asia, celebrating outstanding achievements and contributions across various fields. This was The Leadership Federation's first event in Bangkok, Thailand. A Gathering of Excellence The Asia Leadership Awards, organized by The Leadership Federation, brought together a diverse group of leaders from different industries, showcasing the region's finest talents and visionaries. More than 150 prominent leaders from 16 countries were nominated and participated in this event. The event aimed to recognize and honor individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence.

Celebrating Leadership and Achievement

The Chief Guest for the event was Radhakrishnan Mahalingham, President & Honorary Advisory Committee - Blockchain Legal Institute. Prominent speakers included Dhiraj Poojara, Managing Director of Royal Technosoft, Sumit Sawhney, Renowned Global HR, Talent Leader and Author, Kinjal Choudhary, President - HR, Cadila, Himanshi Jain, AVP Organizational Effectiveness and Transformation, Cadila, Marvin Chris Zoilo, Chairman - ASEAN HR Leader Circle, Philippines, Sundara Rajan, Founder and Director - People Metrics, Sanjey Pawah, Founder, Precision Talentz, Sanith de Silva Wijeyeratne, CEO of The Climate and Conservation Consortium, Pranab Roy Choudhury, SVP and Head of ASEAN & North America - Coforge, Dr. Sanjeev Dixit, Global Strategic Business HR Leader and Coach, and Dr. Harsh Sethi, Founder & CEO - TriNANO Technologies.

Distinguished Jury Members

The award winners were selected by a distinguished panel of jury members, including Gaurav Shah, Director of Software Development, EG4 Electronics (USA), Prashant Kumar, Data Scientist II and AI Leader - BOLD (USA), Suneeta Modekurty, Business Analytics, Data Science and GenAI Leader, Ramkumar Kirubanandam, Senior Domain Specialist - Telstra Australia, and Nilesh Yadav, Senior Finance Leader (USA).

List of Award Winners:

- Cadila Pharmaceuticals - Best Organization to Work For in the Pharmaceutical Industry in Asia

- Dr. Vineet Datta - CEO of the Year - Healthcare

- Vishal Borkar - Digital Marketing Leader of The Year - APAC

- Khush Patel, Vedant Shah, Abhi Shah, Om Jayprakash Thakkar, Jagrav Bhatt, Adish Shreemar, Parth Amin, Vatsal Thakker, Yash Chauhan, Chaitanya Thakkar - Youngest Leaders in Training on Coding and Robotics

- Kinjal Thakkar - Leadership Excellence Award

- Royal Technosoft P. LTD - Education Innovation Award

- Giridhar Reddy Bojja - Innovative Breakthrough Award in Health Information Technology Research

- Srinivasan Venkataramanan - Leadership Award in Software Development and Networking

-Mahammad Shaik - Leadership in Security and Cloud Computing

- Sanjey Pawah - Sales Strategy Innovation Award

- Marvin Chris Zoilo - Leadership Award in Agile HR Management

- Dr. Sanjeev Dixit - CHRO of the Year

- I-GIZMO Global Technologies P. LTD - Rising Star In Digital Transformation

- Virtual Oplossing - Outstanding IT and Logistics Service Provider

- Vijayasekhar Duvvur - Thought Leadership in AI and Software Modernization

- Learn2LearnMusic Pvt. Ltd - The Innovators in Music Education Award

- Ganesh Narayanan - Emerging Leader in Financial Analytics & Innovations

- Harish Padmanaban - Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Integration

- Cadila Pharmaceuticals - Outstanding Alignment of HR Strategy to Business in the Pharmaceutical Industry in Asia

- Santhosh Udayanan - Versatile Leader of the Year

- Bianca Dalwadi - Youngest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Gen AI Programmer of the World

- Srinivasan Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd - Technology Excellence Award

- Radhakrishnan Mahalingam - AI & Blockchain Leader of the Year

- Climate & Conservation Consortium (PVT) Limited - Asian Sustainability Leadership Award

- Sundara Rajan - Excellence in Leadership Assessments & Development

- Abhijeet Sharma - Entrepreneurial Mentor of the Year

- Divanshu Anand - Data Science Innovator

- Praveen Anna - Talent Leadership Development

- Ashutosh Kumar - Global Financial Leadership Excellence Award

- Bhagyesh Gajbhar - Visionary Leader of the Year

- Socioglamm - Upcoming Innovative Start-Up of the Year

- Subarna Paudel - Innovative Thought Leader in Strategy and New Venture Creation

- Lourdes Fernandes - Leader of the Year

- Celebi India - Innovation in Talent Management - HR

- Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Best Luxury Hotel of the Year

Laureate Award

During the ceremony, Sumeet Sawhney received the Laureate in Human Resources for his remarkable contributions to HR.

Upcoming Events

The Leadership Federation will be holding its next event in New Delhi called the Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards on 30th August, followed by the Middle-East Asia Leadership Awards and Generative AI Summit in Dubai, UAE in October. Additionally, we are planning to have a leadership conclave in Mumbai and the United States later this year.

Quote from Leadership Federation

"Hosting the 4th Edition of the Asia Leadership Awards in Bangkok has been an incredible honor. This event has not only highlighted the outstanding leaders across Asia but also showcased the power of collaboration and innovation. We look forward to continuing this journey of recognizing and fostering exceptional leadership in our upcoming events," said Jessica Morgan, VP - Marketing at The Leadership Federation.

A Testament to The Leadership Federation's Vision

The 4th edition of the Asia Leadership Awards exemplifies The Leadership Federation's dedication to cultivating a culture of exceptional leadership. For more information and to participate in upcoming events, visit The Leadership Federation's website https://theleadershipfederation.com or email them at register@theleadershipfederation.com.

