Aspect Sports Acquires Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders for Pro Govinda League 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Aspect Sports a vertical under Aspect Global Ventures is proud to announce the acquisition of a team for the highly anticipated Pro Govinda League 2025. The team, formerly known as Om Brahmand Sai Govinda Pathak (Malad West), has now been rebranded as the Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders following a Rs. 74 lakh acquisition.

Owned by Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, the Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders are set to bring their formidable spirit and legacy to the national spotlight. The team's name pays homage to the spiritual strength and timeless heritage of Varanasi, while "Ascenders" reflects the upward journey of Govinda's as they conquer human pyramids - both symbolic and literal.

Speaking on the acquisition, Mrs. Aksha Kamboj said, "We are immensely proud to participate in the Pro Govinda League 2025 with a team that embodies courage, discipline, and deep-rooted cultural values. Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders represent more than a team; they represent the spirit of India's youth, rising through tradition and teamwork. Aspect Sports is committed to nurturing talent and preserving our cultural identity through platforms like this."

The team auction took place on July 5 at Sofitel BKC, and the grand tournament will be held from August 7 to 9 at the iconic NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai. This season, the Pro Govinda League enters its third edition with 16 powerhouse teams from across India, including Bangalore Blazers, Hyderabad Dynamos, Jaipur Kings, and Mumbai Falcons Yoddhas.

Recognized officially by the Maharashtra Government and conceptualized by Shri Pratap Sarnaik, Chairman of the Pro Govinda League and Maharashtra's Transport Minister, the league is revolutionizing the sport of dahi handi by transforming a centuries-old tradition into a professional, televised sporting event backed by safety, training, and sponsorships.

This season offers a total prize pool of Rs. 1.5 crore, including Rs. 75 lakh for the champions, as well as participation incentives of Rs. 3 lakh per team, cementing the League's status as a serious competitive platform.

As the countdown to the tournament begins, Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders stand ready to scale new heights, both on the human pyramid and in the hearts of fans across the country.

Aspect Sports is the sports vertical of Aspect Global Ventures, launched to transform the Indian sports ecosystem by fostering grassroots talent and promoting fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. With a strong focus on youth development, community engagement, and holistic growth, Aspect Sports aims to create inclusive opportunities for individuals to learn, grow, and thrive through sports. From local talent to professional platforms, Aspect Sports is committed to building a vibrant, empowered sporting culture across the country.

Aspect embodies a perfect blend of time-honoured values and forward-thinking innovation, with ventures spanning across diverse sectors. We are a global conglomerate with a footprint that extends to the USA, UK, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Dubai, Mauritius, Malaysia and Indonesia establishing a dynamic presence in pivotal markets around the world. We are a diversified group of companies operating across various sectors, meeting the evolving demands of our nation. From bullion to realty, infrastructure to hospitality, logistics to sports--we are everywhere. We touch every corner of the world, championing a wide range of projects. We aspire to bring opportunities like never before in areas of employment, technology, infrastructure and sustainability with a commitment towards excellence to transcend lives for a better tomorrow.

Our Vision: To be a global powerhouse where tradition and innovation unite, building a sustainable, impactful and visionary future for all stakeholders.

Our Mission: To embrace our roots while propelling forward, delivering value through ethical, sustainable and pioneering solutions, and ensuring Aspect remains a symbol of trust, quality and progress for generations to come.

