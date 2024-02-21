Assert AI Unveils Pratham: World's First No-code Computer Vision Platform

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: In a pioneering move, Assert AI proudly announces the launch of Pratham, a groundbreaking platform that is patented for its innovative approach to democratizing computer vision and artificial intelligence. With Pratham, users can unlock the potential of Vision AI technology without the need for coding or AI expertise, marking a significant milestone in the field of computer vision technology. Pratham, which translates to "first" in Hindi, employs an innovative framework that places the power of computer vision directly into the hands of users, allowing them to analyze and utilize video data effortlessly.

As technological advancements continue to redefine the way we interact with data, computer vision has immense potential because of the ubiquitous nature of cameras - from billions of CCTVs to mobile phones. Recognizing the need for a user-friendly platform that democratizes the use of artificial intelligence in video analysis, Assert AI proudly presents Pratham. This innovative platform is the first of its kind in the world and opens the doors of artificial intelligence to a broader audience, enabling them to unlock the full potential of computer vision without the complexities of coding or the requirement of AI specialists.

Key Features of Pratham

1. Upload and Analyze:

Pratham allows users to effortlessly upload videos or connect their CCTV cameras directly to the platform. This streamlined process sets the stage for a seamless user experience, eliminating barriers for those unfamiliar with intricate AI pipelines.

2. Cross industry and multi-disciplinary applications:

Users gain the freedom to choose specific use cases based on their requirements. From people count and vehicle count to PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) detection and object count, Pratham covers a diverse range of applications. Whether it's retail establishments tracking footfall, manufacturing plants monitoring production lines, or security teams enhancing surveillance, Pratham adapts to the specific needs of each sector.

3. No Code, No AI Expert Needed:

One of Pratham's defining features is its user-friendly interface that eliminates the need for coding or AI expertise. Users can effortlessly pinpoint their region of interest for analysis and fine-tune their preferences through a dropdown menu, and Pratham does the rest. With intuitive controls and a straightforward design, users can navigate the platform effortlessly, putting the power of artificial intelligence at their fingertips.

4. Personalized dashboard:

Pratham generates comprehensive analytics based on the chosen use cases and parameters. Users can easily interpret the results through clear visualizations and insights presented on the dashboard. This feature is particularly valuable for industries requiring immediate decision-making based on live events or scenarios.

The Future of Video Analytics

As Assert AI introduces Pratham to the market, it marks a significant stride toward the future of video analytics. By putting the power of AI in the hands of users, the platform not only meets the current demands for accessible analytics but also sets the stage for continued innovation and integration in diverse industries.

Assert AI is a leading provider of Vision AI solutions, committed to revolutionizing the way businesses leverage technology for growth and efficiency. With a focus on innovation and user empowerment, Assert AI aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical application.

For more information about Pratham and Assert AI, please visit https://prathamlive.ai/ and www.assertai.com or contact info@assertai.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)