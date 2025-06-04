Atal Incubation Centre - Birla Institute of Management Technology (AIC-BIMTECH) at Google for Startups - AI Day for Startups at IIT Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: Atal Incubation Centre - Birla Institute of Management Technology (AIC-BIMTECH) was honoured to be part of Google AI Day for Startups - Delhi, hosted by Google for Startups at I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi. AI Day for Startup was a day-long event and was part of Google's nationwide initiative to empower Indian startups with cutting-edge Generative AI tools and practices.

Mr. Surya Kant, CEO of AIC-BIMTECH, has been invited to speak for the event and had engaging and forward-looking thoughts during panel discussion on "AI's Next Wave: Agents, Multimodal, Monetization." Alongside other industry leaders, he shared insights into the emerging frontier of AI and emphasized the importance of value-driven innovation and scalable AI infrastructure tailored for Indian startups.

Google AI Day for Startups is a multi-format event series created to equip early-stage startups with the tools and knowledge needed to build with Generative AI. This year's theme shifted from simply getting started with GenAI to enabling hands-on experience with AI Agents, Multimodal AI, and practical approaches to AI commercialization -- including discussions on return on investment (ROI), deployment strategies, and product-market fit.

We were equally proud to see one of our incubated startup founders, Keshav Jha, Founder of BhartAI and Academiq.io, who was one of the beneficiaries who was selected under Google for the Startup program, attended the learning event. Sharing his experience, Keshav remarked:

"This event transcended the typical conference experience, bringing together India's brightest AI minds for a day of deep technical exploration - from Vertex AI and Gemini APIs to high-impact networking. I am grateful to Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) and AIC BIMTECH for their incubation support. Hearing our mentor and AIC-BIMTECH CEO, Mr. Surya Kant, articulating a strategic vision for AI's future reinforced the critical role of ecosystem support like BIMTECH's incubation program in fueling entrepreneurial journeys."

As an incubator committed to advancing innovation and supporting startups, Atal Incubation Centre - Birla Institute of Management Technology (AIC-BIMTECH) celebrates platforms like these that foster learning, collaboration, and breakthrough thinking in the AI space. We extend our gratitude to IHFC and Google for Startups for curating such a dynamic and future-focused experience. As an enabler of the startup ecosystem we are committed to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. The incubation hub is one of the enabling partner under MeitY for SAMRIDH schemes through which we have facilitated over Rs2 crores for five AI startups, which are CreditSiddhi, Cunomial, Origin Connect, Transport Simple, and Vacus.

