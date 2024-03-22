Athulya Senior Care collaborates with Ramaniyam Real Estates to create 1000 beds Senior Care Infrastructure in Chennai

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22: Athulya Senior Care, a leading provider of assisted living in India, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Ramaniyam Real Estates, a renowned real estate developer, to collaborate on the development of state-of-the-art senior care infrastructure in Chennai and its surrounding areas.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the senior care industry, combining Athulya's expertise in senior care services with Ramaniyam's extensive experience in real estate development. The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for high-quality assisted living facilities in the region.

Both will work together to identify and finalize properties for the development of assisted living facilities, with the goal of creating a capacity of up to 1000 beds over the next 2 to 3 years. Athulya Senior Care will provide the design specifications and scope for the development of these facilities, drawing upon its deep understanding of the unique needs and preferences of seniors.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Ramaniyam Real Estates to expand our footprint in Chennai and improve the quality of life for seniors in Chennai. This collaboration allows us to leverage our expertise in senior care services while tapping into Ramaniyam's proficiency in real estate development to create modern, comfortable, and secure living environments for seniors.", said Srinivasan G, Founder & CEO at Athulya Senior Care.

The partnership will ensure that each assisted living facility meets the highest standards of design, accessibility, and amenities, catering to the diverse needs of elderly residents. By combining resources and expertise, Athulya Senior Care and Ramaniyam Real Estates are committed to setting a new benchmark for senior living in Chennai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)