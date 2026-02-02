Aurenor Salon Launches Premium Grooming Destination in Anna Nagar

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2: Aurenor Salon, a premium-segment grooming and wellness destination, officially launched its state-of-the-art salon at 6th Avenue, Anna Nagar, marking a significant addition to Chennai's luxury grooming landscape.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by popular Tamil cinema actor Atharvaa, who attended the event as the Chief Guest. The launch witnessed the presence of media representatives, industry professionals, and guests from across the city.

Designed to cater to Chennai's style-conscious clientele, Aurenor Salon offers a refined grooming experience that blends luxury, comfort, and professional expertise. The salon features a thoughtfully designed 14-15 seater premium setup, providing a calm, spacious, and personalised service environment.

Enhancing the premium offering, the salon includes a dedicated VIP lounge, created for clients who value privacy and an elevated grooming experience. The interiors reflect elegance while maintaining international hygiene and service standards.

Aurenor Salon is led by three experienced Directors, whose consultation-driven approach, creativity, and technical precision form the foundation of the brand. Their expertise ensures personalised haircut and styling services aligned with individual preferences and contemporary trends.

In addition to hairstyling, the salon offers a range of advanced wellness and care services, including hair spa therapies, hair damage repair treatments, and specialised skin and dermatology services focused on scalp health and overall grooming. All services are delivered using premium products and modern techniques aimed at long-term care and visible results.

With its focus on quality, professionalism, and customer experience, Aurenor Salon positions itself as a premium grooming destination in Anna Nagar, Chennai, offering comprehensive hair and skin care solutions under one roof. Please visit for More Information: @aurenorsalon

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)