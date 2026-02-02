Australian Almonds Launch Recipe & Nutrition Book at MEWA India 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 2: The Australian Board of Almonds launched the Australian Almonds Recipe & Nutrition Book at MEWA India 2026, highlighting the role of Australian almonds in everyday nutrition and contemporary Indian cooking. The book brings together health-focused insights and culinary creativity, showcasing the versatility of Australian almonds across modern Indian kitchens.

The launch was led by Mr Tim Jackson, CEO, Australian Almonds, who shared perspectives on the journey of Australian almonds and their growing relevance in India. Speaking at the event, Mr Sumit Saran, India Representative for Australian Almonds, highlighted the origin focus on encouraging healthier food choices through education, innovation, and collaboration with chefs and nutrition experts.

Adding a strong health lens to the launch, Dr Madhu Sharma shared insights on the nutritional benefits of Australian almonds and their role in balanced, everyday diets.

Mr Tim Jackson, CEO, Australian Almonds, said, "Australian almonds are grown with a strong focus on quality, consistency, and responsible farming. With the launch of this Recipe & Nutrition Book, we are excited to share how this naturally nutritious ingredient can play a meaningful role in everyday cooking, especially in a diverse and dynamic food culture like India."

Mr Sumit Saran, India Representative for Australian Almonds, added, "India is an important market for Australian almonds, and this book reflects our commitment to making nutrition-led choices more accessible to Indian consumers. Through familiar recipes and expert insights, we aim to show how Australian almonds can be easily incorporated into everyday meals while delivering both taste and health."

He further added, "Australian almonds are easily available in India with major e-commerce platform and retailers."

The occasion was further distinguished by the presence of Chef Manjit Singh Gill, a stalwart of Indian cuisine, whose culinary leadership and industry experience continue to inspire chefs across the country.

The highlight of the launch was a live cooking demonstration by Chef Dhruv Oberoi, Executive Chef, Olive Bar & Kitchen, New Delhi.

The Australian Almonds Recipe & Nutrition Book features recipes tailored for Indian tastes while reinforcing the health benefits that make almonds a valuable part of daily meals. The book aims to inspire consumers, chefs, and food professionals to explore new ways of incorporating Australian almonds into modern cooking.

About Australian Almonds

Founded in 1995 and renamed the Almond Board of Australia (ABA) in 2002, the ABA is the peak body for the Australian almond industry. It supports industry growth, sustainability, and stakeholder viability through research, market development, and addressing key challenges like yield improvement, pest management, and expanding domestic and export markets.

