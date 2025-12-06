Australian Beauty Brands Bring Innovation to Cosmoprof India 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 6: Seventeen Australian beauty and personal care brands, represented by 13 Australian businesses, are showcasing Australian innovation, quality and sustainability at Cosmoprof India Mumbai 2025. The range of cutting-edge products extends from oral health, sunscreen and haircare to skincare, body care and cosmeceuticals.

The participating Australian brands represent the diversity, depth and distinct values that define Australian beauty on the global stage. They highlight a commitment to clean, ethical beauty through sustainable formulations, cruelty-free practices, and organic sourcing derived from Australia's extraordinary natural ecosystems.

Brought together by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the Australian pavilion hosts internationally recognised brands with an established global footprint alongside niche players catering to specific consumer segments, including teenagers and those with sensitive skin. Two of the participating Australian beauty brands were founded by entrepreneurs of Indian origin, symbolising the strengthening cultural and commercial ties between India and Australia.

The Australia Pavilion also features a new immersive "Discover Australian Beauty" Experience Centre showcasing new and innovative products through guided sampling, live product demonstrations and makeover sessions. Indian consumers will have an opportunity to interact directly with brand founders and representatives and experience the products.

Speaking about the Australian Participation, Mr Murray Spence, Trade and Investment Commissioner - South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, said, "Having seen strong interest in Australian brands catering to India's fast-growing and maturing beauty market last year, we are delighted to be back with a stronger presence at Cosmoprof India 2025. Many of the brands in the Australia Pavilion are represented by their founders, highly experienced specialists with a passion for high-quality, authentic products that will meet the expectations of Indian consumers. Austrade is committed to showcasing Australia's unique natural ingredients and science-backed beauty innovations, and further strengthening the trade relationship with India."

