Automation Expo 2025: Your Direct Path to Industrial Transformation & Personal Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Mumbai is poised to become the epicenter of industrial transformation as Automation Expo 2025, Asia's largest and most comprehensive exhibition for automation and instrumentation, opens its doors from August 11-14, 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon. Spanning an expansive 36,000 square meters, the 18th edition of this landmark event--organized by IED Communications Ltd.--promises to showcase the future of smart manufacturing, digital transformation, and sustainable industrial growth.

This is not just another trade show. It is a decisive meeting ground for forward-thinking professionals across industry verticals. Whether you're a seasoned leader, engineer, system integrator, or procurement strategist, Automation Expo 2025 is a direct pipeline to the solutions driving competitiveness, operational efficiency, and personal growth in the automation age.

Exhibitors Comments:

Mr. Milan Desai

Vice President - Industry Management & Automation (IMA)

Phoenix Contact India Pvt. Ltd.

I invite you to visit our stand at Automation Expo 2025, where we're showcasing cutting-edge solutions in sustainability -- from carbon capture and green hydrogen to circular economy breakthroughs. Explore our innovative technologies shaping a sustainable future, featuring secure, safe, and open control automation; robust connectivity solutions; and reliable power systems that empower advanced electrification and communication networking.

Dr. Hemal Desai

Vice President- Marketing | Marketing

Endress+Hauser (India) Pvt. Ltd

At Automation Expo 2025, we'll be showcasing cutting-edge solutions in sustainability -- from carbon capture and green hydrogen to breakthroughs in the circular economy. Let's explore how innovation can drive a greener, smarter future together!

Why You Can't Afford to Miss This Expo:

1. Discover Innovation--Live & Hands-On:

Why rely on online demos or catalogs when you can see breakthrough technologies in real-time? At Automation Expo 2025, attendees can explore and interact with working models of:

* Industrial Robotics & AI-Powered Systems - From collaborative robots (cobots) to autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), witness real-time AI applications in error detection, mobility, and precision handling.

* Precision Instrumentation & Process Control - Engage with the latest in sensors, flow meters, transducers, and advanced control valves that enable real-time diagnostics and process efficiency.

* Industry 4.0 & Smart Factories - Explore fully integrated systems based on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), cloud computing, digital twins, and predictive maintenance that enable agile, data-driven operations.

* Green & Sustainable Automation - Discover automation strategies aligned with net-zero goals, including smart energy solutions, renewables integration, and eco-efficient systems.

* Machine Vision & Cybersecurity - Understand how intelligent cameras drive near-zero defect manufacturing, and how next-gen cybersecurity frameworks protect critical OT systems.

* This immersive environment enables visitors to evaluate competing technologies on the spot, streamline their vendor selection process, and drive faster, more informed investment decisions.

2. Elevate Your Expertise--Through High-Impact Conferences & Workshops:

Automation Expo 2025 brings together a stellar lineup of industry leaders, scientists, and innovators through three focused conferences designed to spark transformation at both operational and strategic levels.

A. NexGen Factories: Transforming Industries for Sustainability (August 11, 2025)

Get future-ready insights on building greener, smarter factories:

* Ashok Muthuswamy, Vice President, TAFE - on Strategies & Technologies to Reduce Carbon Emissions

* Suraj Suresh, Sales Manager, IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH - on Collaborative Robotics in Sustainable Smart Factories: Vision-Guided Intelligence

* Sabarinathan Saravanan, Regional Product Manager, Siemens Limited - on Generative AI in Manufacturing (Industrial Copilot)

* Dr. Amit Kumar Singh, Associate Professor, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Calicut - on Zero-Waste Manufacturing: Automation's Role in Sustainability

* Pallavi Gawade, General Manager - Software & Digital Solutions, Lauritz Knudsen - on Green Automation: Strategies to Reduce Carbon Emissions

* Girish S. Alawe, General Manager - tec.nicum, APAC & Middle East, Schmersal India Pvt. Ltd. - on Redefining Industrial Safety Excellence with AI-Driven Automation

B. Sustainable Process Evolution: Automation for a Greener Future (August 12, 2025)

Delve into the science and practice of automation-led sustainability:

* Padmashri Prof. Dr. G. D. Yadav, Bhatnagar Fellow & National Science Chair, ANRF/DST/GOI & Emeritus Professor of Eminence - Keynote on Scientific Roadmap for Industrial Sustainability

* Atul Choudhari, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd. - Hydrogen Storage & Automation in Transportation

* Dr. Pritesh Shah, Chairman, Prima Equipment - Precision Emission Monitoring: Reliability to Sustainability

* Angshuman Paul, Executive Director, Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd. - Gas Analytical Systems in the Hydrogen Economy

* K. Guruprasad, Head - Automation, Drive Products, ABB India - Automation for Green Fuels

C. Back to Basics Workshop: Building Strong Foundations in Automation (August 13, 2025)

Sharpen core competencies and elevate your technical confidence:

* Dr. B. R. Mehta, Director - Projects, Waaree Group - Selection of Safety Systems

* Dr. Jagdish Pranami, AVP, SRF Limited - Control Valve Performance in Harsh Environments

* Dr. Kartik Fojdar, Head - CoE Engineering, Reliance Industries - Anti-Surge Control in Compressors

* Dr. V. P. Raman, Empanelled ICE/IECEx Trainer, KLPL - Hazardous Area Classification & Device Selection

* S. Syam, Director, Deiktis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Control System Architecture

* Dr. Sudhir Pai, Country Head - India, exida Consulting Pvt. Ltd. - Cybersecurity in Automation Systems

3. Network, Collaborate & Grow Your Influence:

With 2,000+ exhibiting companies and over 65,000 trade visitors expected, the expo presents unparalleled networking opportunities. Whether you're looking to connect with global technology providers, automation consultants, systems integrators, or industry buyers--this is where business relationships are forged and futures are built.

Who Should Attend:

CEOs, CTOs, Plant Heads, Automation Engineers, System Integrators, R & D Professionals, Procurement Managers, and IT Managers from sectors including oil & gas, manufacturing, chemicals, automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and more.

Automation Expo 2025 isn't just an event--it's your launchpad to the next era of industrial excellence.

Don't Miss Out, Register Today:

Conference Registration Link: https://pages.razorpay.com/pl_Qw1aYSjQiwek7J/view

Automation Expo 2025 - Visitor Registration Link: https://www.viablesoft.org.in/AutomationExpo2025VD/index.aspx

