Avance Technologies Limited Signs Non-Binding Term Sheet to Acquire a B2B Inventory Liquidation Marketplace www.Excess2Sell.com

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Avance Technologies Limited, a BSE-listed technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has signed a nonbinding term sheet to acquire India's premier tech-enabled B2B overstock inventory liquidation marketplace www.Excess2Sell.com.

The proposed acquisition is subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals. This strategic move marks Avance Technologies' entry into the high-potential, underpenetrated overstock inventory liquidation space, aimed at resolving one of the retail industry's most pressing challenges--unsold inventory.

About: www.Excess2Sell.com

Founded with a mission to bridge the gap between excess inventory and value-conscious buyers, www.Excess2sell.com has developed a scalable platform that enables manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers to liquidate surplus stock efficiently. The platform leverages smart pricing algorithms and consumer insights to maximize recovery value while offering customers high-quality products at discounted rates. Categories span electronics, fashion, home goods, and lifestyle products.

How the Platform Works

Excess2Sell provides a streamlined and tech-driven solution for businesses looking to liquidate, discover, and manage overstock inventory. Through its intuitive mobile application and web-based platform, users can register their business, complete KYC, and gain instant access to surplus inventory deals across various categories like electronics, fashion, home goods, and more.

The app allows users to sell, buy, or make counter-offers, supported by real-time pricing tools and smart listing features.

"Building on this vision, the proposed acquisition of Excess2Sell will enable Avance Technologies to integrate its robust technological infrastructure with a proven marketplace model, unlocking new avenues for growth in both B2B and B2C segments,"

-- Vijay Purohit, CFO of Avance Technologies Limited

Disclosures, as required under applicable laws and regulations, will be made upon the occurrence of any material events or developments.

About Avance Technologies Limited (ATL)

Avance Technologies Limited (www.avance.in) specializes in the distribution of information technology (IT) products. The principal activities of the Company involve the resale of software and hardware.

The company offers a wide range of services, including:

* Digital Media Planning and Buying

* Social Media Marketing

* Mobile Apps Marketing

* WhatsApp eCommerce

* Video Creation and Marketing

* Influencer Marketing

* Content and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Strategy

* Marketing Automation

* Performance Marketing

* Market Research

Artificial Intelligence

* Blockchain

* Internet of Things (IoT)

* Cloud Services

* Software Testing

* Vulnerability Testing

* SMS Marketing

* WhatsApp Marketing

In addition, the company provides services such as pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, content marketing, social media management, conversion rate optimization, and marketing automation.

The Company's short code service enables users to receive text messages from customers and subsequently take actions based on the message's content.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)