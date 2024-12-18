Avas Wellness Secures a Landmark Transaction of a Rs. 26.25 Crore Villa with Sotheby's in Alibaug

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Avas Wellness has achieved a significant milestone with its latest transaction, facilitated by the esteemed Sotheby's Realty. This prestigious deal, valued at Rs. 26.25 crore with a stamp duty of Rs. 1.57 crore, marks the acquisition of a luxurious 5-bedroom villa spanning ~6,000 sq. ft. at Avas Living in Alibaug by a prominent HNI NRI buyer.

Situated in the serene locale of Awas, Alibaug, Avas Living continues to redefine luxury living by seamlessly integrating wellness, sustainability, and elegant design. The gated community has earned a stellar reputation for attracting high-profile individuals, including marquee investors such as Adar Poonawalla and residents such as Ram Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Junaid Shaikh, Shobhaa De, and many others. With properties now commanding premium rates of over Rs. 40,000 per sq. ft., this transaction underscores the growing demand for lifestyle-driven investments among discerning buyers seeking holistic living solutions.

"Avas Wellness offers a lifestyle asset in the luxury real estate of Alibaug, with its emphasis on wellness and holistic living, appealing to discerning high net worth buyers. This transaction reflects the increasing interest in Alibaug as a preferred destination for those seeking a balanced way of life," said Sudershan Sharma, Executive Director, India Sotheby's International Realty.

Often referred to as the Hamptons of Mumbai, Alibaug remains a top choice for HNIs, NRIs, and celebrities. Its proximity to Mumbai, exclusivity, and natural beauty make it ideal for second homes and luxury investments. Connectivity will be further enhanced by the newly constructed Mumbai Trans Harbour Bridge and the upcoming Rewas Karanja Bridge, reducing travel time between Mumbai and Alibaug to just 1 hour 10 minutes by 2026.

Speaking about the milestone, Aditya Kilachand, Founder & CEO of Avas Wellness, shared, "At Avas Wellness, we strive to create spaces that transcend traditional luxury, offering a lifestyle that nurtures the mind, body, and soul. It's truly rewarding to see Avas Living recognized as a benchmark for wellness-focused real estate."

Buyers are drawn to Avas Living for its exceptional amenities, including a state-of-the-art Wellness Center and Spa, seamless property management services, and a hassle-free investment experience. The community's emphasis on wellness, combined with world-class facilities, makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a balanced and elevated lifestyle.

As Avas Wellness expands its offerings, there is much to look forward to, including the upcoming Avas Racquet Club. This new addition will further elevate the living experience, providing residents with exclusive ways to stay active and relaxed. With its commitment to creating spaces that nurture the mind, body, and soul, Avas has set a new benchmark for luxury living in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)