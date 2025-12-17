Aviation Ivy Launches Free Career Guidance Platform for Aspiring Aviation Professionals

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], December 17: To address the growing need for unbiased career guidance, Aviation Ivy proudly announces its dedicated career counselling website. Aviation Ivy is designed for students and young professionals across India, seeking careers in aviation, hospitality, travel, or customer care. It is founded with the aim of providing free counselling to young aspirants and empowering them to make confident, well-informed career choices.

With increasing career options and limited guidance available, Aviation Ivy bridges this gap by offering expert-led personalised career counselling aligned with students' interests and skills. Young students often struggle to identify the right path to achieve their goals. Aviation Ivy takes a transparent, student-first approach, offering services to help students focus on long-term career choices rather than follow job trends. It provides one-on-one counselling and training sessions, as well as detailed industry insights, all designed to help young aspirants gain clarity before committing time, energy, and resources to a particular career path.

With presence across all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, and Rishikesh; Aviation Ivy is now available to all people seeking reliable career guidance from industry experts, at no cost, and is committed to helping students discover their true potential.

For more information, please visit - aviationivy.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)