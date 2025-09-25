Avlock International India Pvt. Ltd. Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Fastener Manufacturing Facility in Rabale, Navi Mumbai

India PR Distribution

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: In a significant milestone for Avlock International India Pvt. Ltd., the company proudly inaugurated its brand-new, state-of the-art fastener manufacturing facility on 21st July 2025 in Rabale, Navi Mumbai. The inauguration was led by Mr. Lachhman Kewalramani, one of the founding team members and attended by Mr. Nishant Bagwe, Country Head, alongside key officials, partners, and employees.

In a leap toward expansion and excellence, the newly established facility is a major stride in Avlock India's ongoing journey of innovation and growth. The plant features innovative machinery and modern infrastructure, significantly boosting the company's production capabilities to serve both domestic and international markets.

This development aligns with Avlock's strategic objectives and reflects its firm commitment to the "Make in India" initiative by bolstering local manufacturing and reducing import dependencies.

Words of Inspiration from Company Leadership

Mr. Lachhman Kewalramani, in his keynote address, emphasized the significance of this achievement:

"This facility is a symbol of Avlock India's unwavering commitment to quality, technology, and customer satisfaction. It positions the company to achieve new heights in manufacturing excellence while creating opportunities for innovation, employment, and global competitiveness."

Mr. Nishant Bagwe, Country Head, echoed this sentiment:

"The Rabale facility reflects our drive to build future-ready infrastructure. It enables us to better serve our clients, reduce lead times, and scale operations with confidence. It also opens huge export possibilities for our company too".

Strengthening Core Capabilities

The facility is equipped to manufacture Avlock's renowned range of high-performance fastening systems, including:

-Lockbolts

-Blind Fasteners

-Rivet Nuts

-Hydraulic and Pneumatic Fastener Installation Tools

-Specialty Fasteners

Their products cater to critical industries such as automotive, railways, renewable energy, oil & gas, mining, heavy commercial vehicles and many more.

With the enhanced infrastructure, Avlock can now:

-Scale production efficiently

-Offer reduced lead times

-Improve product quality and precision

-Fulfill custom engineering requirements

A Vision for Global Reach

Commenting on the broader vision, Mr. Sameer Bulchandani, Director of Avlock India, stated:

"This inauguration marks a new chapter in our journey. The new Rabale facility will not only allow us to scale up our production but also create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. It is a testament to our vision of becoming a globally recognized brand delivering world-class fastening solutions."

Facility Highlights

The Rabale plant has been designed with future-readiness and operational excellence at its core:

-High-precision CNC and hydraulic machinery

-In-house R & D and product design facilities

-Stringent quality assurance systems adhering to international standards

-Employee-centric workspace promoting safety and productivity

-Infrastructure ready for automation and future upgrades

Contributing to National and Local Growth

In alignment with India's manufacturing goals, this facility is set to:

-Expand local production capacity

-Create new employment opportunities in the Navi Mumbai region

-Support export growth and global responsiveness

Celebrating the Milestone

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees toured the facility and witnessed the advanced production lines in action. The event concluded with a celebration to honour the dedication and collaboration of Avlock's team, vendors, and stakeholders who made this milestone possible.

About Avlock International India Pvt Ltd.

Avlock International India Pvt Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced fastening and sealing systems for a wide range of engineering applications. Renowned for its commitment to precision, reliability, and durability, the company continues to empower critical industries with innovative solutions and technology-driven manufacturing.

Avlock also function as distributors in India for various well-known fastener and sealing technology brands including Honsel Germany and SFC Switzerland for their product lines too.

With continuous investment in infrastructure and innovation, Avlock India is driving excellence in engineering - one fastener at a time.

Looking Forward

With the Rabale facility now operational, Avlock International India is poised for a new era of growth -- ready to meet the dynamic demands of global markets with speed, scale, and sustainability.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Avlock International India Pvt. Ltd.

Email: info@avlock.co.in

Phone: +91 22 6972 2300

Website: www.avlock.co.in

