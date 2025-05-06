AVP Infracon Posts Rs292.81 Cr Revenue in FY25, Marks 82.02% YoY Growth

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE: AVPINFRA), one of India's fast-emerging infrastructure companies, announced its audited financial results for H2 FY25 and full year ended March 31, 2025. The company delivered a stellar financial and operational performance, reinforcing its leadership in the infrastructure execution space.

Standalone and Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Standalone Key Financial Highlights H2 FY25

* Total Revenue of Rs 272.45 Cr, YoY growth of 80.43%

* EBITDA of Rs 59.07 Cr, YoY growth of 76.91%

* Net Profit of Rs 33.10 Cr, YoY growth of 80.97%

* Net Profit Margin of 12.15%,

* EPS of Rs 13.25, YoY growth of 31.97%

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights FY25

* Total Revenue of Rs 292.81 Cr, YoY growth of 82.02%

* EBITDA of Rs 62.77 Cr, YoY growth of 73.93%

* Net Profit of Rs 33.10 Cr, YoY growth of 77.29%

* Net Profit Margin of 11.30%,

* EPS of Rs 13.25, YoY growth of 29.27%

Business & Operational Highlights:

Order Book: Rs400+ crore

Pan-India Execution Capability - with projects spread across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and now spreading its wings in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and more

Clientele: Focused primarily on government and public sector projects, including contracts with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (Morth) and the Public Works Department (PWD).

Execution Strength: Equipped with a fleet of modern construction machinery, ensuring timely and efficient project delivery

Diversified Vertical Presence: Including roads & highways, government buildings, irrigation canals, water supply systems, and sewerage works

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. D Prasanna, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of AVP Infracon Limited, remarked, "We are delighted to deliver another period of strong performance, driven by our strategic initiatives and operational excellence. Our focus on in-house RMC capabilities and an experienced, qualified team has significantly enhanced our efficiency.

On a full year basis, our standalone operating revenue rose to Rs272.45 crore from Rs151.00 crore in the previous year, reflecting a strong 80.43% YoY growth. This impressive top-line performance was complemented by an increase in EBIDTA from Rs33.39 crore to Rs59.07 crore. As a result, the net profit witnessed 80.97% YoY increase, climbing from Rs18.29 crore to Rs33.10 crore. EPS also grew by 31.97%, reaching Rs13.25 from Rs10.04.

On a full-year basis, our consolidated FY25 operating revenue rose to Rs292.81 crore, up 82.02% from Rs160.87 crore in FY24, while consolidated EBITDA grew by 62.77 crore from 36.09 crore. Net profit grew by 77.29% to Rs33.10 crore from 18.67 crore. EPS improved to Rs13.25, highlighting our strong scalability and consistent value creation.

This exceptional performance was driven by higher-order inflows from our clients. Our own fleet supports in controlling vehicle operation costs, which results in reduced overhead costs, further contributing to overall efficiency. With our diversified product offerings and scalable infrastructure, we are well-positioned to capitalize on growing demand. We remain focused on enhancing productivity, increasing value addition, and deepening customer relationships to long-term, sustainable growth."

