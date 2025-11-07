Award-Winning Finesse Aesthetic, Led by Dr. Nithin Vinod, is Now Planning its Expansion Across Multiple Cities

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 7: Finesse Aesthetic, Chennai's premium destination for cosmetic and wellness treatments, is working on its expansion plans across multiple cities in South India.

Founded by Dr Nithin Vinod, a Forbes-listed business leader recently featured in the magazine's prestigious Leadership Column, Finesse Aesthetic has swiftly established itself as a name synonymous with world-class aesthetic care and medical excellence. The clinic has also been honoured with the "Best Healthcare, Wellness and Beauty Business in South India" at the Successpreneur Awards.

The overwhelming confidence shown by clients in Finesse Aesthetic has been the driving force behind the clinic's rapid growth and upcoming expansion across India.

"The overwhelming confidence our clients have placed in Finesse Aesthetic has been the cornerstone of our growth," said Dr Nithin Vinod, Managing Director, Finesse Aesthetic. "Their trust inspires us to continuously raise the bar in aesthetic excellence and has given us the momentum to expand our presence, bringing world-class care to more people."

Since its establishment in 2023, Finesse Aesthetic has redefined the aesthetic landscape of South India. As the first-of-its-kind facility in Chennai to bring together plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, dermatology, and advanced cosmetic treatments under one roof, the brand has become a benchmark for holistic beauty and wellness solutions.

Dr. Nithin's entrepreneurial vision extends far beyond accolades. He aims to take Finesse Aesthetic nationwide, creating a network of premium centres across India that offer accessible, safe, and cutting-edge cosmetic treatments.

"This next chapter is about expansion and accessibility," he further shared. "We are working on strategic collaborations, franchising models, and digital outreach to make world-class aesthetic care accessible to people across India. My goal is to make India a global hub for medical aesthetics."

Parallel to Finesse, Dr. Nithin also leads Globest Distributions, a growing pharmaceutical distribution enterprise committed to delivering clinically trusted healthcare products across South India, further solidifying his vision for an integrated approach to health, beauty, and wellness.

Having been featured across leading publications, Dr Nithin Vinod continues to inspire as one of India's youngest and most dynamic voices in healthcare entrepreneurship. His journey reflects a rare blend of medical expertise, leadership acumen, and a passion for redefining health standards through science and compassion.

"At Finesse Aesthetic, our passion for beauty and dedication to compassionate care converge, transforming lives, restoring hope, and promoting wellness in every patient's journey," said Dr Nithin Vinod.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)