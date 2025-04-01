Axis Securities Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Axis Securities Ltd is proud to be certified by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. This recognition reflects Axis Securities' strong culture of trust, teamwork, and belonging. The award is based entirely on current employee feedback about their experience working at the organization.

Axis Securities has always believed that meaningful connections and shared purpose go a long way in shaping a positive work environment. The company has continued to cultivate this through initiatives that promote growth, learning, and collaboration, besides putting people first - something that has always been central to the brand's values and ethos.

The organization has built a strong workplace culture and continues to lead the way with initiatives like strengthening its niche hiring capabilities. A dedicated engineering team has been on boarded to expand its tech talent pool.

It is well known that inclusion flourishes when every voice matters, and the brand has undertaken several initiatives to drive this behaviour. For instance, their 'Idea Cart' platform invites employees to share ideas that can shape the business, while the Express - Employee Experience Survey ensures their feedback fosters positive change. By encouraging open dialogue and embracing diverse perspectives, the organization has created an environment where employees feel valued and empowered to contribute. The firm has always supported flexible work options and wellness programs that have helped employees strike a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives.

That's not all. The brand also strongly emphasizes building future-ready leaders equipped to inspire teams and foster collaboration. Its Senior Leadership Lab and the LeadWise People Manager Development Program are designed to prepare leaders with the skills needed to navigate the continually evolving business landscape. This approach has helped the firm ensure that its people are empowered to grow, lead, thrive and mentor others for professional success.

To support customer-facing teams, Axis Securities has partnered with NSE Academy to upskill equity dealers, while sales teams undergo training in selling skills, customer service, and negotiation techniques.

As a brand, Axis Securities believes that true support is more than just policies and adherence -- it's about creating a space where people feel seen, encouraged, and safe. Their #IndependencefromIgnorance campaign strengthens this belief, giving employees access to Mental Health Sherpas and wellness coaching to help them navigate life's uncertainties with strength and clarity. Their psychodrama workshops offer a unique experiential platform that encourages individuals to connect deeply with themselves, fostering innovation and creativity in the workplace.

At Axis Securities, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE & I) philosophy focuses on creating sustainable practices that promote collaboration and belonging. The company proudly employs Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and drives empathy through initiatives like Indian Sign Language workshops and 'Pause for Bias' sessions, promoting understanding and meaningful engagement.

By investing in mental well-being, inclusivity, and safety, Axis Securities creates a workplace where care is not just spoken about -- it's deeply felt. The company always makes a conscious effort to celebrate achievements with initiatives like AXCEL and Axcellence, reinforcing that every contribution, big or small, matters and is appreciated.

Soonu Wadewala, Head of HR at Axis Securities, said, "The Great Place To Work® Certification showcases our consistent dedication to creating a positive employee experience. This honour is truly special because it represents the heart of our organization -- our people. We're incredibly proud because this feedback comes directly from our employees. We believe employees can achieve remarkable things when they feel supported and inspired. We will continue to set new benchmarks to ensure we remain a place where people feel valued, purposeful, and motivated to excel.

Axis Securities stands out because of its culture of care, connection, and growth. This commitment has earned them prestigious recognitions, including the ETHR Employee Experience Awards and the TISS CLO Award. These accolades highlight the company's dedication to creating a workplace where employees feel inspired to perform at their best. Over the past two years, they have been recognized as one of the "Happiest Workplaces to Thrive" -- a testament to the supportive, inclusive, and energizing environment they have cultivated.

