Azuga Telematics Private Limited Recognized as Great Place to Work®

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 31: Azuga, a Bridgestone Company and leader in fleet telematics, today announced that it has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™. This prestigious recognition, which reflects the insights and feedback of its employees, reinforces Azuga's deep commitment to building a dynamic and inclusive workplace that prioritizes professional growth, well-being, work-life balance, trust, pride and collaboration.

"Azuga's workforce represents top talent, all focussed in pioneering innovative solutions focused on our customer's needs," said Jeremy Collins, CEO of Azuga. "Our exceptional performance in the Great Place to Work survey, particularly in the Pride Index, is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture where our employees can thrive--solidifying our position as one of the best software companies to work for globally."

Azuga's dedication to its people, collaborative work culture, robust DEI initiatives, career growth opportunities, workplace flexibility and commitment to social responsibility have been pivotal in earning its recognition as a Great Place to Work. The company champions work-life balance and places a high value on employee benefits and drives a culture of innovation.

Expressing pride in the certification, Badrinath A.K., Managing Director--India Operations, shared, "Since Day 1, our teammates have been the heart of our company and we are committed to fostering a culture of respect, transparency and innovation, where they can thrive, grow and feel valued daily. Recognizing these founding principles as a 'Great Place to Work' certified company reflects the hard work, dedication and passion of our team."

Employees appreciate the balance between hard work and well-being, with initiatives that promote teamwork while ensuring personal time. The global fleet telematics Leader got top marks for Pride, Hospitality, Community and Intimacy.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Azuga stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Thomas Kuruvila, Vice President of Human Resources commented on this achievement, "At Azuga, we value employee feedback, which strengthens our supportive culture. Through strong mentorship and open communication, our employees stay motivated and engaged. Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is a significant milestone, and we remain focused on enhancing employee experiences and fostering a positive, collaborative workplace."

For more information about Azuga Telematics, please visit us at www.azuga.com

Azuga, Bridgestone's globally trusted fleet management solution, provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies and automotive industry suppliers through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 14,000 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprise.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)