Baazar Style Retail Limited Reports Robust 37% Revenue Growth in Q1 FY26

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 8: Baazar Style Retail Limited (BSRL), one of Eastern India's leading value fashion retailers, has announced a strong performance for the first quarter of FY2026, demonstrating its growing footprint and resilience in India's retail landscape.

* Continues Expansion with 22 New Stores; Maintains Strong Momentum in Value Fashion Segment

The company posted a 37% year-on-year growth in standalone revenue from operations, reaching INR 3,777 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This remarkable growth reflects BSRL's continued focus on affordable fashion, customer-centric retail experiences, and strategic expansion into high-potential markets.

Key Operational Highlights - Q1 FY26

* Revenue from Operations: INR 3,777 million (up from INR 2,757 million in Q1 FY25)

* Sales per Square Feet (PSF): INR 664/month (vs INR 661/month in Q1 FY25)

* Total Store Count: 232 stores (up 40% YoY from 166 stores)

* Total Retail Area: 21.13 lakh sq. ft. (up 41% YoY)

* Net Store Additions: 22 new stores opened, 4 closed

Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG):

While Q1 FY26 SSSG stood at (-)3% due to the preponement of Eid into Q4 FY25, the combined growth for Q1 and Q4 (six months) reflects a healthy 8% increase, highlighting underlying consumer demand and store productivity.

"This quarter's results reflect the strength of our value-driven model and the trust our customers place in us. With a growing network of stores and continued emphasis on affordable style, we remain committed to making quality fashion accessible to every Indian household," said Mr. Shreyans Surana, Director, from Baazar Style Retail Limited.

BSRL's performance reinforces its position as a key player in the Indian value retail segment, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where affordability and variety continue to drive footfall.

About Baazar Style Retail Limited

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Kolkata, Baazar Style Retail Limited is a family-focused value fashion retailer offering a wide range of apparel and lifestyle products. The brand is synonymous with stylish, affordable fashion and a comprehensive shopping experience for the entire family.

To learn more, visit: www.stylebaazar.in

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Abinash Singh

CCO, CS & Head-Legal & Compliance

abinash.singh@stylebaazar.com

Cell No.: +91 98832 72045

Kaushiki Chattopadhyay

Manager - Corporate Communications

kaushiki.c@stylebaazar.com

Cell No.: +91- 8334830853

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726455/BSRL_Shreyans_Surana.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726454/BSRL_Business_Update.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726453/BSRL_Logo.jpg

