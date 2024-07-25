Bacancy Technology Receives CE Certification for CCS2 Charger Controller, Announces Expansion into Europe

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 25: Bacancy Technology, a leading e-mobility solution provider, is proud to announce that its CCS2 Charger Controller has received CE certification, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into the European market. The CCS2 Charger Controller, known for its advanced features and robust performance, fully complies with European safety, health, and environmental requirements. This certification opens new opportunities for Bacancy Technology to serve the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) market in Europe. "We are thrilled to achieve CE certification for our CCS2 Charger Controller," said Krunal Patel, Co-founder of Bacancy Systems LLP. "This certification not only validates our commitment to quality and safety but also positions us to better serve our European customers with innovative and reliable EV charging solutions."

The CCS2 Charger Controller is engineered to cater to the demands of contemporary EV charging infrastructure, featuring advanced capabilities like dynamic load management, secure commissioning, and a built-in configurable stack to ensure compatibility with a wide range of peripherals, making it the best choice for rapid manufacturing. With its CE certification, Bacancy Technology is now poised to bring this state-of-the-art technology to a wider audience, supporting the rapid adoption of electric vehicles across Europe.

Bacancy Technology's European Expansion Plans

In line with receiving CE certification, Bacancy Technology is set to establish a stronger presence in Europe. The company plans to commence its expansion starting from Turkey and Portugal. This strategic move aims to provide European customers with reliable, and fully customisable EV charging solutions, supported by Bacancy's renowned customer service and technical support.

"Europe represents a significant market for our products," added [Hardik Sheth, Co-founder]. "Our expansion will not only drive our growth but also contribute to the advancement of sustainable transportation solutions in the region."

About Bacancy Technology

Bacancy Systems is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions for electric mobility, dedicated to driving sustainable transportation through innovation and excellence. With a focus on delivering high-quality products and exceptional service, Bacancy Systems continues to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry, shaping the future of mobility one innovation at a time.

Contact Person Name: Krunal Patel

Title: CTO, Co-Founder

Phone No: +91-90160 28817

Email: systems@bacancy.com

