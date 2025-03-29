Bagggel Announces 2nd Edition of "Being CEO Ready" Conference to Address Leadership Gender Gap

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29: Bagggel Foundation is proud to announce the second edition of its annual flagship conference "Being CEO Ready", scheduled for April 5, 2025, at Hotel Royal Orchid in Bengaluru. The one-day event aims to address the significant gender gap in corporate leadership, where currently just 1 in 3 senior leaders are women, and only 19% serve as CEOs.

Building on the outstanding success of last year's conference, which received an overwhelming response of 96% attendee satisfaction rating, this year's conference will gather 100+ C-suite executives and senior leaders for a day of knowledge sharing, networking, and leadership development for women.

The conference explores five key leadership tracks: New Age Leadership in uncertainty, AI-powered Businesses with ethical and strategic insights, Growth Strategies from scaling startups to M & As, The CEO Mindset on work-life integration and resilience, and Paying it forward in terms of building sisterhood and forging alliances.

"Being CEO Ready isn't about 'if' - it's about 'when,'" said Supria Dhanda, Founder of Bagggel. "We are creating a platform that transforms the leadership landscape by equipping women executives with practical insights, tools, and connections that accelerate their journey to the CEO role. This isn't just about individual career advancement - it's about reshaping the entire corporate ecosystem to embrace diverse leadership, right at the top."

The conference targets senior executives, fast-track leaders, founders, and HR leaders aspiring for CEO positions. The event offers insights from women CEOs, future leadership trends, high-performance tools, and exclusive networking opportunities.

Last year's conference featured esteemed speakers like Professor Vasanthi Srinivasan (IIM Bangalore), Pankajam Sridevi (MD, Commonwealth Bank of Australia India), Dr. Rohini Srivathsa (CTO, Microsoft India & South Asia), Avdesh Mittal (MD, Global Consumer Markets, India), Lalit Ahuja (CEO, ANSR), and other industry leaders.

This year promises an equally engaging lineup with keynotes and panel discussions from top executives across industries, such as Dr Vishal Rao (Dean - HealthCare Global), DGP P S Sandhu (IPS) (retd.), Sarika Naik (Group Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, Capgemini), Anshuma Dogra Singh (India IT Head/Site Leader, Applied Materials), Richard Rekhy (ex-CEO, KPMG India) and many others.

For registration and additional information, visit the Being CEO Ready 2025 website.

Contact: connect@bagggel.org | +91 8888 999 345

About Bagggel:

BAGGGEL is a Bengaluru-based Section 8, not-for-profit organization with 80G certification. We stand as champions of a balanced world, wherein women thrive as CEOs and able leaders in every industry. Our mission is to cultivate a new generation of unapologetically ambitious women(Greed), who seize opportunities with confidence(Grab) and inspire others(Grain). Greed, Grab, Grain is the way we grow by giving.

