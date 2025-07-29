Baheti Recycling To Invest Rs. 3.51 Crore For 1.2 MW Captive Solar Plant

PNN

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 29: Baheti Recycling Industries Limited (NSE: BAHETI), a leading player in aluminium recycling and manufacturing of aluminium alloys and de-ox alloys, has finalised plans to set up a 1.2 MW captive solar plant in Gujarat. The Rs. 3.51 crore investment marks a major stride in the company's commitment to sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) excellence.

The solar PV project is projected to reduce energy costs by 60%, translating into annual savings of approximately Rs. 1.25 crore. Beyond financial benefits, the initiative is set to significantly cut the company's carbon footprint.

Commenting on the project, Shankerlal Shah, Chairman, Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd, said, "The solar PV plant is a strategic step towards enhancing our operational efficiency. Along with financial benefits, the project also aligns with our ESG practices. We are continuously exploring opportunities that align with our long-term vision for sustainable growth."

The move complements a series of strategic upgrades and expansions by Baheti Recycling. The company received the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) certification in June 2025, enabling direct supply to Tier-1 automotive manufacturers, unlocking significant opportunities in domestic and export markets.

The company has scaled its proposed installed capacity to 34,000 MTPA, with an investment of Rs. 10 crore per combination of Tilting Rotary Furnace (TRF) and Skelner furnace systems. It has expanded its presence into South India and Europe, adding major automotive clients such as Ashley Alteams, Uno Minda, Samvardhana Motherson, and Caparo India. Moreover, the strategic entry into Zinc Alloys and Aluminium Billets is expected to pave the way for sustainable margins across more than 10 industrial applications beyond traditional aluminium recycling.

Baheti Recycling Industries is a leader in scrap processing and recycling in India and has a presence in 12 states and union territories. The company also caters to clients in Japan, Canada, the US, China, Hong Kong, the UAE, Taiwan, etc.

About Baheti Recycling Industries Limited:

Incorporated in 1994, Baheti Recycling Industries Limited is an aluminium recycling company, primarily engaged in processing aluminium-based metal scrap to manufacture aluminium alloys in the form of ingots and aluminium de-ox alloys, which take the shape of cubes, ingots, shots & notch bars. Its recycled products have end-user applications in various industries such as Auto Ancillary, Automobile, Electrical Components, Die-Casting, Steel, Conductors and more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)