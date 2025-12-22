Bai-Kakaji Polymers Limited launches ₹105.17 crore IPO

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 22: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the company is scheduled to open for public subscription on December 23, 2025, and will close on December 26, 2025. The equity shares, having a face value of ₹10 each, are being offered in a price band of ₹177 to ₹186 per share. The issue comprises 56,54,400 equity shares, aggregating up to ₹105.17 crore at the upper end of the price band. Investors can apply for a minimum of 600 equity shares per application.

IPO Details

Bai-Kakaji Polymers Limited, engaged in the manufacturing of PET preforms and specialized closures, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the SME platform of BSE. The IPO will open on December 23, 2025 and close on December 26, 2025, with a price band of ₹177 to ₹186 per equity share of face value ₹10 each.

The public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 56,54,400 equity shares aggregating to ₹105.17 crore at the upper price band. The issue is being made through the 100% book building process and does not include any Offer for Sale.

The issue is being managed by Hem Securities Limited as the Book Running Lead Manager, and Maashitla Securities Private Limited as the Registrar to the Issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the SME platform of BSE.

Allocation Structure

- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 26,83,200 equity shares

- Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 8,06,400 equity shares

- Retail Individual Investors (RII): 18,81,600 equity shares

- Market Maker (MM): 2,83,200 equity shares

Utilization of Proceeds

The net proceeds of the Issue are proposed to be utilized for the following purposes:

- Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by the Company

- Funding capital expenditure for the installation of additional plant and machinery

- Funding capital expenditure for setting up a solar power project

- General corporate purposes

Company Overview

Incorporated in 2013 and headquartered in Latur, Maharashtra, Bai-Kakaji Polymers Limited manufactures PET preforms and specialized closures used in packaged drinking water, carbonated beverages, juices, and dairy products. The company operates four manufacturing facilities in Latur, Maharashtra, spread across over 33,000 square meters with ~20,000 MTs Annual capacity of PET Preforms and ~44,000 Lacs Units annual capacity of Closures

Financial Highlights

H1 FY26 (Not Annualized):

Revenue ₹162.11 crore | EBITDA ₹24.35 crore | PAT ₹12.81 crore

FY25:

Revenue ₹326.00 crore | EBITDA ₹33.51 crore | PAT ₹18.37 crore

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Bai-Kakaji Polymers Limited does not undertake to update these statements publicly.

