Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Announces the Global Insurance Excellence Awards (GIEA) with Asia Insurance Review as their Award Partner

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the leading private general insurers of India, is thrilled to announce the Global Insurance Excellence Awards (GIEA), which aims to celebrate and honour the outstanding contributions of general insurance and health insurance advisors across Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Asia Insurance Review (AIR), a trusted name in the industry, has been chosen to oversee and administer the prestigious Awards for 2025, adding further credibility and international expertise to the event.

The event, hosted by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, will honour exceptional advisors from the insurance industry in India and internationally across eleven distinct award categories. The awards will be evaluated by an august panel of international insurance industry experts, namely:

* Ronak Shah, President, General Insurance Association of Singapore

* Anusha Thavarajah, Regional CEO Asia Pacific, Allianz Asia Pacific

* Alaa Al-Zoheiry, Chairman, Insurance Federation of Egypt

* Antony Lee Fook Weng, Deputy Chairman, General Insurance Association of Malaysia

* Mo'men Mukhtar, President, Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers & Reinsurers (FAIR)

* Chandana Aluthgama, Group CEO, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation

* R Balasundaram, Secretary General, Insurance Brokers Association of India

The winners will be announced later in the year and celebrated at a grand awards ceremony in India.

Recognising Excellence in Insurance Advisory

The GIEA Awards 2025 will recognise insurance advisors' exceptional dedication, passion, and hard work--the true backbone of the industry. For the GIEA awards, advisors from the general and health insurance sectors are invited to nominate themselves across various award categories, showcasing their achievements and inspiring others. These awards aim to celebrate the noble vocation of insurance, which plays a pivotal role in society by standing with citizens during their most challenging times. The GIEA Awards testify to the transformative impact of insurance advisors, who truly make a difference when it matters most.

To nominate yourself or an advisor you know for the GIEA Awards 2025, fill out the nomination form online, which is available on the website https://www.asiainsurancereview.com/giea2025/.

The nomination period opens on 19th February 2025 and closes on 20th March 2025. Advisors can file nominations across multiple categories per the published eligibility criteria.

Below are the Award Categories:

1. Best Health Insurance Adviser in Asia and MENA (including India)

2. Best Motor Insurance Adviser in Asia and MENA (including India)

3. Best Property Insurance Adviser in Asia and MENA (including India)

4. Best Multiline Insurance Adviser in India

5. Best Multiline Insurance Adviser Asia and MENA (including India)

6. Best Point-of-Sale Agent in India

7. Best Woman Insurance Adviser in Asia and MENA (including India)

8. Best Rookie Insurance Agent in Asia and MENA (including India)

9. Best Retail Broker in India

10. Best Customer Service Award in Asia and MENA (including India)

11.Lifetime Achievement Award in Asia and MENA (including India)

Commenting on the launch of the GIEA Award for 2025, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, "Insurance advisors are the unsung heroes of the industry, standing by their customers in their direst hours of need, offering guidance, compassion, and unwavering support. Their contributions often go unnoticed, yet they are the backbone of the insurance sector, and it's time to celebrate their incredible efforts. With the Global Insurance Excellence Awards (GIEA), we aim to raise the benchmark for recognising excellence by expanding our reach and impact on an international scale. We are delighted to partner with Asia Insurance Review as the Awards Partner for this edition, wherein they will bring in their credibility and expertise to the initiative. Their global expertise and reputation bring unmatched credibility to the GIEA Awards. Together, we look forward to honouring the exceptional contributions of advisors globally. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering excellence, innovation, and leadership in the general insurance industry."

Speaking on the announcement, Asia Insurance Review CEO, Sheela Suppiah said, "The GIEA Awards 2025 will recognise the most deserving agents and advisers in the general insurance industry across India and beyond in a celebration of the hard work that they do as the front line of the sector. Without their tenacity and grit, the general insurance sector would not be seeing the growth and expansion that makes it such a vibrant and dynamic place to work. In these awards, we will see a wider geographic coverage - including agents and advisers outside of India for the first time. Asia Insurance Review is thrilled to be part of this dynamic development and thank Bajaj Allianz for engaging us in this impressive endeavour."

The Global Insurance Excellence Awards (GIEA) is an industry-first platform to engage, motivate, and celebrate advisors from across the general and health insurance sectors. GIEA seeks to inspire innovation and excellence across the insurance landscape.

Nominate yourself or an advisor for the GIEA Awards 2025 at:

https://www.asiainsurancereview.com/giea2025/

About Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance stands as India's premier private general insurance company. It is a collaborative effort between Bajaj Finserv Limited, India's most diversified non-bank financial institution, and Allianz SE, the world's leading insurer and largest asset manager. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance provides a wide range of general insurance products, including motor insurance, home insurance, and health insurance, along with distinctive insurance offerings like coverage for pet insurance, weddings, events, cybersecurity, and the film industry. The company commenced its operations in 2001 and has consistently expanded its reach to be in close proximity to its customers. Presently, it maintains a presence in nearly 1,500 towns and cities across India. Notably, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance holds the issuer rating of [ICRA]AAA from ICRA Limited, signifying the highest level of assurance regarding the punctual fulfilment of financial commitments.

About Asia Insurance Review

Asia Insurance Review (AIR) was launched in January 1991 to meet the information needs of insurance practitioners in Asia in particular and the rest of the world in general. It quickly became the premier and comprehensive professional regional insurance magazine, read by all the key decision-makers and readers in the insurance industry in Asia. AIR remains the voice of the insurance industry of Asia over many years where change is the very essence of the game in town. It is more than a magazine and remains a strategic partner of the insurance industry even today as the world gets more Asia-centric.

AIR remains the trusted source of reliable up-to-date news and developments in the market with its high-quality editorial content. AIR is the official media partner of the following events:

* Asean Insurance Congress

* Asia Actuarial Conference (AAC);

* East Asian Insurance Congress (EAIC);

* Global Insurance Forum (GIF);

* Singapore International Reinsurance Conference (SIRC); and

* Pacific Insurance Conference (PIC).

AIR is also the Permanent Observer of the Asean Insurance Council, the Secretariat for the Reinsurance Brokers' Association of Singapore, as well as the Risk and Insurance Management Association of Singapore. AIR launched the Asia Insurance Industry Awards to recognise and salute excellence in the insurance industry since 1997. They also launched the Australia and New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards in 2004 and The Trusted Life Agents Awards. These are our conscious attempts to promote the industry's move towards higher standards and greater professionalism.

AIR grows from strength to strength and looks forward to serving the market moving forward.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)