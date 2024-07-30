Bakers' Fun Announces Exciting Franchise Opportunities in Guntur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30: Bakers' Fun, a pioneering bakery brand renowned for its innovative and high-quality products, is delighted to announce franchise opportunities in Guntur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. With 30 years of experience in the baking industry, Bakers' Fun offers a value-driven Franchise Invested Company Operated (FICO) model, ensuring exceptional support and profitability for franchise owners. Founded in 1986 by Mr. Radha Krishna Murthy as 'Modern Foods',and later changed in 1993 to Bakers' Fun and has become a household name in Guntur. The brand has introduced trendsetting products such as pizzas, burgers, and milkshakes. It continues to stay innovative by introducing products like photo cakes and services like same-day fondant cake delivery, under the leadership of the current CEO Mr. Seshu Grandhi.

The FICO model employed by Bakers' Fun eliminates the need for extensive franchise owner training by providing access to systems that track day-to-day operational, marketing and sales activities.

Moreover, a dedicated marketing team manages online and offline marketing, including real-time market analysis and store-specific marketing plans, that drive traffic and sales. This approach ensures consistent quality and exceptional customer experience, providing franchise owners a strong return on investment without the hassle of personally managing store operations.

Bakers' Fun offers two franchise options. The 'Patisserie', a compact, 600 - 800 sq ft bakery without seating, and 'Osteria', a larger 1000-1500 sq ft bakery with quick service restaurant (QSR) and casual seating. Both options include a 5-year agreement term and steady income through very attractive monthly royalty.

Designed to assist aspiring business owners, young entrepreneurs, skilled home bakers to seasoned businessmen--Bakers' Fun's franchise model is robust and scalable. Supported by dynamic branding and marketing strategies, each franchise store is equipped to deliver top-quality products and achieve healthy returns.

Potential franchisees in Guntur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad are invited to join the Bakers' Fun family and become part of the brand that values quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a proven track record and supportive ecosystem, Bakers' Fun provides a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to excel in the baking industry.

For more information about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.bakersfun.com/

or contact +91 85 85 85 885 3 / franchise@bakersfun.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)