Bangalore Gears Up For Conquest, BITS Pilani's Pitching Event: Here's How To Register

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 8: Startup accelerators are on the rise, with more and more founders opting for them because of access to mentorship, industry leaders, funding opportunities and networks. A common goal for accelerators is ensuring that their startups have ample visibility in the ecosystem.

A common way accelerators ensure this is through Demo Days--the idea is to bring together the entire ecosystem for a day full of networking, panel discussions, and most important: shark tank-style pitching sessions.

BITS Pilani's flagship startup accelerator, Conquest, is one such accelerator program. While Conquest itself stands out as an accelerator for its unique zero-cost, zero-equity model (essentially meaning that founders don't have to give up anything to enter the cohort), the program demonstrates its pinnacle at its flagship event--the Demo Day, in Bengaluru.

Through Conquest's seven-week long program, their cohort startups, shortlisted from close to 3000 applications from across the country, have experienced growth that would otherwise take months to achieve. Demo Day is their platform to showcase this growth to the Bengaluru ecosystem during their pitching slots.

Demo Day also features panel discussions by ecosystem leaders like Akhil Gupta (NoBroker), Pulkit Jain (Vedantu), Prashant Pitti (EaseMyTrip), Srikanth Subramanian (Angel One), and Shyam Menon (Bharat Innovation Fund), sharing their perspectives on growth, resilience, and the future of entrepreneurship in India.

Through the pitching contest, 13 startups will compete for non-dilutive grants and business credits, with the goal of giving them practical support for the next phase of their growth.

For founders, Demo Day is a chance to learn from established industry leaders and connect with investors. For investors, the day offers an early look at new ideas and emerging sectors. In general, Demo Day offers an opportunity to experience the energy of the Indian startup ecosystem and get inspired by the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Demo Day 2025 is scheduled for the 10th of August, and promises to bring together over 300 high-profile attendees, comprising 50+ founders, 40+ VC firms, 15+ media houses, and 20+ CXOs.

Registrations for attending Demo Day 2025 are open! Click here to find out more.

Conquest 2025 is being organised by BITS Pilani. NewsReach is its PR Partner.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)