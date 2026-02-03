Bartronics India Reports Strong Q3 FY26 Numbers; Scores A Smart Turnaround by Pursuing a Rural Fintech & Agri-Tech Strategy

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 3: Bartronics India Limited (BIL) (ASMS / 532694 INE855F01042) today reported a net profit of ₹2.44 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a significant reversal from the loss of ₹0.32 Cr last year during the same period. Revenue and EBITDA have risen to ₹48.35 Cr and ₹2.60 Cr, compared to ₹8.70 Cr and ₹0.37 Cr, respectively, YoY. These numbers top a robust nine-month period for the company, with deep roots in rural India, where its revenue and net profit have grown over 120% and 370%, respectively, YoY.

Commenting on the results, N Vidhya Sagar Reddy, MD at Bartronics India said, "Our Q3 performance reflects the strength of our rural franchise and the scalability of our transformation strategy. We have consistently pursued strategies that lie at the convergence of financial inclusion, agri-tech, and health-tech. Our efforts and decisions have paid us handsome dividends this FY. We have been able to build a unified platform that delivers sustainable growth and long-term value for stakeholders. We will continue to pursue the development of AI-driven rural solutions, and supply-chain digitisation opportunities to accelerate growth while maintaining governance discipline and capital efficiency."

BIL operates across nearly 5,000 villages in 10 states, serving many rural citizens through its Banking Correspondent network. In December 2025, the company launched Project AVIO, a unified rural platform aimed at digitally onboarding 20 million farmers, establishing 1,000 Smart Agri Stores, and facilitating rural commerce transactions targeting USD 1 billion Gross Merchandise Value over the next three years. The platform will offer a phased suite of services including agri-inputs, digital advisory, embedded finance, carbon and climate services, market linkages and supply-chain support, leveraging data analytics and AI to improve farm productivity, income stability and market access.

Alongside agri-tech, BIL has diversified into health-tech through a partnership with Huwel Life Sciences, focusing on molecular diagnostics including the ICMR-approved Quantiplus® TB Fast Detection Kit. The company maintains clear separation between its agri-tech and health-tech verticals while expanding its ecosystem.

About Bartronics India Limited

Bartronics India Limited is an Agri-Tech Company and rural fintech infrastructure company focused on strengthening access to digital and assisted banking across rural and semi-urban India. Through its Corporate Business Correspondent network and technology-enabled operating model, Bartronics supports public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks in delivering secure, scalable, and socially impactful financial services.

