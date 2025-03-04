Bathline Acquaviva Group Unveils HydroLuxe Spa Tubs: Elevating Luxury and Wellness in India's Expanding Sanitary Ware Market

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 4: Bathline Acquaviva Group, a leader in premium bathroom solutions, is set to revolutionize India's wellness and luxury bathroom market with the launch of HydroLuxe Spa Tubs. These advanced swim spas seamlessly blend fitness, relaxation, and high-end luxury, catering to Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNIs), High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), luxury hotels, spa retreats, and discerning real estate developers. HydroLuxe Spa Tubs are poised to captivate India's elite, offering an unparalleled aquatic experience.

India's sanitary ware market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and an increased appetite for luxury home products. The overall market has reached USD 33 billion, with the luxury segment contributing a substantial share. As the affluent class demands high-quality, innovative bathroom products, the market for luxury bathroom fittings in India is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%, reaching USD 12 billion by 2029.

One of the standout features of HydroLuxe Spa Tubs is their ability to simulate the sensation of swimming in a pool, creating an experience that is both invigorating and relaxing. These cutting-edge swim spas offer users the unique opportunity to enjoy hydrotherapy and fitness routines--such as underwater cycling, treadmill workouts, and aquatic fitness--while providing the soothing benefits of water-based relaxation.

The HydroLuxe Spa Tubs are available in three premium sizes-- 18x7 feet wide and 4 feet depth, 14x7 feet wide and 4 feet depth, and 12x7 feet wide and 4 feet depth, and are designed to offer an exceptional hydrotherapy experience. These advanced swim spas come equipped with cutting-edge technology, allowing users to engage in underwater cycling, treadmill workouts, and aquatic fitness routines. The innovative approach to fitness and rehabilitation brings an unparalleled experience of wellness, making them ideal for luxury homes, hotels, and spa retreats seeking to elevate their offerings.

Acquaviva Group's visionary leader, MVinay Gupta, the only IITian in the sanitary ware business, has been a trailblazer in transforming India's bathtub market. His journey began with a passion for revolutionizing the Indian bathroom industry, not only by manufacturing premium bathtubs but also by establishing Acquaviva as a global exporter. Under Gupta's leadership, Acquaviva is poised to lead the market again with HydroLuxe Spa Tubs.

"The HydroLuxe Spa Tubs are a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation," said Vinay Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Bathline Acquaviva Group. "In an era where luxury and functionality go hand-in-hand, these spas redefine wellness, blending high-performance fitness with the soothing benefits of hydrotherapy. At Acquaviva, we are committed to creating products that cater to the evolving needs of the modern consumer, while pushing the boundaries of what is possible in luxury bathroom solutions."

India's burgeoning real estate and hospitality sectors present a massive opportunity for premium bathroom products, and HydroLuxe Spa Tubs are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for luxury wellness solutions in these industries. As urban living spaces continue to evolve, products like HydroLuxe provide not only a luxurious bathing experience but also a sustainable approach to health and fitness.

Acquaviva is India's leading manufacturer of premium sanitary ware, renowned for its innovation, superior craftsmanship, and high-quality bathroom solutions. With a legacy spanning over four decades, Acquaviva has become synonymous with luxury and design excellence, serving the needs of discerning homeowners, architects, and interior designers across India and the world.

