Bazooka Blizzards Crowned Champions in the Second Season of the Cue Sports Premier League

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: The second edition of the Cue Sports Premier League (CSPL) concluded with high-octane excitement and stellar performances, as Bazooka Blizzards pipped Hurricane Hawks to win the championships. Bazooka Blizzards showcased consistency, teamwork, and exceptional cueing skills throughout the tournament.

The league, which brought together some of the finest cue sports talent from across the Globe, witnessed competitive matches, strategic brilliance, and sportsmanship at its best.

Bazooka Blizzards demonstrated exceptional performance by securing dominance in both singles and doubles games. The final was highly competitive and intense, beginning with Bazooka Blizzards establishing an early advantage by winning the first four games consecutively. However, the Hurricane Hawks made a strong comeback, winning the subsequent three games, which narrowed the score to 4-3 in favor of Bazooka Blizzards. In the 8th game James Wattana and Kamal C made sure that the final won't go to the shootout by winning comfortably for Bazooka Blizzards.

This victory highlights the team's resilience and skill under pressure, making the final a memorable and closely contested encounter.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghavindra Y R, Chairman - Billiards and Snooker, Bowring Institute, commended the players and teams for raising the standard of the sport. "The Cue Sports Premier League continues to be a platform that celebrates precision, focus, and passion. This edition has set a new benchmark in terms of participation and competitive spirit,".

The event also recognized outstanding individual performances, with awards for Century Break, Highest Break and Emerging Player of the League.

James Wattana and Manudev from Bazooka Blizzards been chosen as the Best Pair of the league while Stephen Lee was adjudged as the Best Player of CSPL 2.0.

Powering the passion behind the green baize, the Embassy Group once again leads as Title Sponsor, with Snooker Alley joining the fray as Co-Sponsor. Together, they fuel the growth of Cue Sports Premier League. Fans can catch every thrilling frame live on ClubLiv app, the Official Streaming Partner of CSPL 2.0.

CSPL 2.0 has witnessed some spectacular snooker from world-class players such as Stephen Lee, Harvey Chandler, Kritsanut, Habib Sabah, Aditya Mehta, Paras Gupta, Kamal Chawla, Pankaj Advani, Hussain Khan, and Pushpinder Singh, among many others. Their performances have raised the standard of the tournament and provided fans with an unforgettable experience.

The Cue Sports Premier League has quickly become one of the most anticipated cue sports events, promoting the growth of billiards and snooker among enthusiasts and aspiring players alike.

