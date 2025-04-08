Be10X: How Two IIT Graduates Built One of India's Fastest-Growing AI Upskilling Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: In 2021, amid a rapidly shifting job market and the growing automation of traditional roles, two IIT graduates recognized a pressing gap in India's education system. While online courses and boot camps were proliferating, there was a fundamental flaw -- most were either too generic or too theoretical and lacked real-world application. The result was a workforce that holds certificates but lacks the practical skills needed to navigate real-life issues. Aditya Goenka and Aditya Kachave, however, saw an opportunity in this challenge, and so, Be10X was born.

The Founders: From IIT to Ed-Tech Pioneers

As graduates of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Aditya Goenka and Aditya Kachave understood structured education, and as passionate educators, they taught students in their spare time since their college days. However, even in college, they noticed a widening disconnect between what students learned in classrooms and what industries needed. The problem became more evident when they entered the workforce. Working in high-impact corporate roles, and engaging with professionals across industries, they recognized 2 major problems:

a. Talented workers were struggling -- not because they lacked intelligence or degrees, but because they weren't equipped with the right skills for the modern workplace.

b. AI was replacing jobs, but very few people understood how to leverage AI for their growth.

The AI Wave: Why the way we learn needs to change

The last five years have seen an explosion in AI adoption, with companies across industries integrating automation into their workflows. A McKinsey report estimates that nearly half of today's job roles could be automated between 2030 and 2060. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum projects AI will create 170 million new jobs in this decade -- but only for those with the right skills.

Goenka breaks it down in simple words, "AI will not replace you, a person using AI will."

In India, the demand for AI-literate professionals is skyrocketing, yet the talent gap continues to widen. Traditional degrees are no longer enough; professionals need practical AI literacy.

As Goenka and Kachave decided to take the initiative to bridge this gap, they envisioned a platform that wouldn't just teach theory but would provide hands-on training in the most in-demand skills along with how to implement them in their work, as well as lives -- AI, automation, and data-driven decision-making -- skills that businesses were actively seeking but universities weren't prioritizing.

The Be10X Method: How learning turns into career growth

Be10X was created with a simple but powerful belief: learning should be practical, relevant, and accessible to everyone regardless of their background. Unlike traditional online courses that often rely on pre-recorded lectures, Be10X introduced a live, interactive model that emphasizes hands-on learning.

* Immersive learning: Their live, interactive learning method transforms education into an engaging, hands-on experience, making it accessible and enjoyable for anyone.

* AI-Powered Productivity: The curriculum integrates AI tools like ChatGPT, Power BI, and automation platforms, teaching professionals how to maximize efficiency in their daily work, regardless of the industry they come from.

* Real-World Projects: They showcase real success stories of professionals advancing their careers with AI and focus on practical applications -- automation, data analysis, content creation, and business insights -- rather than just teaching specific topics.

* Immediate Results: From day one, learners gain confidence as they apply AI to their work, encouraging experimentation and real-world implementation.

Roadblocks on the path

Like any startup, the journey of Be10X wasn't without hurdles. Yet, they set themselves apart in a crowded ed-tech market by prioritizing real outcomes over competition, tailoring AI training to industry needs, and integrating live mentoring for engagement.

They even conquered the minds skeptical of AI with their placement-driven model that ensured professionals went beyond learning just AI -- they learnt how to use AI to advance their careers in the present and the coming years. A finance professional wasn't just learning AI; they were learning how AI could optimize financial forecasting. A marketing executive wasn't just exploring automation; they were discovering how AI could predict customer behavior. This contextual approach helped learners see AI as an enabler rather than a threat.

The Be10X Growth Story: From a Passion Project to an Ed-Tech Giant

What started as an idea between two IIT alumni has now become one of India's fastest-growing upskilling platforms, currently training 1,70,000+ professionals. Not only did they get featured in prestigious platforms such as The Print, ANI News, Google News, and more; but over 5,000 of their students also secured jobs at leading companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Accenture, Deloitte, and Meta. With Be10X's guidance, professionals once stuck in routine roles started using AI to streamline workflows, make decisions, and advance careers. Their learners even achieved on average 40% salary hikes, and promotions, and also launched successful AI-powered side businesses.

The Future of Be10X: What's Next?

Be10X's mission remains the same: empowering professionals to work smarter with automation and productivity hacks, making AI and data-driven learning accessible to all -- with or without a technical background.

As Kachave explains, "Our mission is simple. We want to empower professionals with the skills they need to thrive, not just survive, in the AI era."

The vision of Goenka and Kachave extends far beyond AI literacy. They aim to make Be10X the go-to platform for continuous learning, adapting to new technological shifts as industries evolve.

In just a few years, Be10X has proven that upskilling doesn't have to be tedious, expensive, or time-consuming. By focusing on real-world application, interactive learning, and AI-powered efficiency, the company has reshaped what it means to learn in the digital age.

As businesses continue to embrace AI and automation, the demand for AI-literate professionals will only rise. And with Be10X leading the charge, professionals across India have an opportunity to not just keep up with the future -- but to shape it.

