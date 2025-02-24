Bengaluru's Premier Gathering for Business Leaders - ASCENT Bengaluru Chapter Launch

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: ASCENT Foundation, a peer-to-peer learning platform for growth-ready business owners, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Bengaluru Chapter. This marks a milestone in ASCENT's vision of empowering entrepreneurs across India and fostering a vibrant community within Bengaluru's dynamic ecosystem.

Since its inception, ASCENT has empowered over 1100+ entrepreneurs across 45+ cities in India. The collective turnover of these entrepreneurs surpasses a staggering Rs 1 lakh+ crore, reflecting the transformative impact of the organisation's unique approach.

Bengaluru, home to a thriving entrepreneurial network is the perfect hub for collaboration and growth. With this launch, 300+ business leaders will come together under one roof, unlocking new opportunities through shared experiences and collective wisdom.

Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico Ltd. & Founder of Kaya and ASCENT:

"Bengaluru is a powerhouse of entrepreneurship, driven by bold ideas and relentless innovation. The launch of ASCENT's Bengaluru Chapter is a step toward building a strong, growth-focused ecosystem where ambitious entrepreneurs can accelerate their journeys through shared wisdom, strategic connections, and collective problem-solving. True success comes from learning beyond one's own experiences, and ASCENT provides the platform to challenge, inspire, and scale with purpose."

Priyanjali Mariwala, Lead Director at ASCENT:

"Over the last decade, ASCENT has built a thriving community of entrepreneurs across Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, creating a powerful ecosystem of shared learning and growth. The journey has been shaped by founders who challenge, inspire, and support each other through real conversations and collective wisdom. This proven model of peer-learning now comes to one of India's most dynamic business hubs. Bengaluru's entrepreneurial energy makes it the perfect next step in this journey, bringing together founders who are ready to scale with the power of a like-minded community. Excited to see what we build together!"

The event will feature insights from industry leaders who have redefined their fields. Vidit Aatrey (Founder & CEO, Meesho) will share his experience in scaling digital commerce for small businesses, while Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd. & Founder, Kaya and ASCENT) will offer lessons on leadership and entrepreneurial resilience. A fireside chat with Nirupa Shankar (Joint Managing Director, The Brigade Group) and Adrija Agarwal (Director, Salarpuria Sattva) will explore Bengaluru's evolving real estate landscape.

About ASCENT

ASCENT Foundation, started by Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd. & Founder, Kaya), is a not-for-profit expression of his passion to identify and enable high-potential growth-stage entrepreneurs in their journey to grow both professionally and personally.

Designed as a peer-to-peer platform, ASCENT leverages the "Power of Collective" and enables entrepreneurs to share experiences, ideas, and insights to learn from each other through self-facilitated Trust Groups and an extended network of Enablers.

Over the past few years, ASCENT has selected 1,100+ entrepreneurs from more than 3,000 applications as members. These members belong to 95+ operational Trust Groups spanning Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and All India Chapters, with more to follow. The member composition is diverse, with a split between Manufacturing (44%) and Service Industries (56%). Additionally, 44% of members represent Family Businesses, while 10% are Women Entrepreneurs, encompassing over 65+ diverse industries. The cumulative annual turnover of ASCENT members is more than Rs. 1 lakh+ crores, with individual member turnovers ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 3000+ crores.

For more information on ASCENT, visit: https://ascentfoundation.in/

